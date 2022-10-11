What military support has the UK supplied to Ukraine since the start of the war?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What military support has the UK supplied to Ukraine since the start of the war?

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 3.12pm
MP Rishi Sunak looks at an Nlaw anti-tank launcher, supplied to Ukraine, in August (PA)
MP Rishi Sunak looks at an Nlaw anti-tank launcher, supplied to Ukraine, in August (PA)

The UK has been the second largest provider of military aid to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of the country began in February 2022, second only to the US.

Tensions in the conflict have escalated again this week, with Moscow launching a missile attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Monday after what Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed was a “terrorist attack” on a bridge linking Russia with annexed Crimea.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s most recent visit to Kyiv took place at the end of September as he said Britain’s support against the Kremlin’s advances “will continue into 2023 and beyond”.

Here is the military support the UK has provided to Ukraine over the course of the war so far.

– What lethal aid has the UK sent so far?

More than 10,000 anti-tank missiles, including Nlaw, Javelin and Brimstone missiles, have been given to Ukraine to bolster their armed forces since the war began, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The Government further confirmed that almost 100,000 rounds of artillery ammunition, nearly three million rounds of small arms ammunition, 2,600 anti-structure munitions and 4.5 tonnes of plastic explosive have been sent to the country.

Six Stormer vehicles fitted with Starstreak launchers, along with “hundreds” of short-range surface to air missiles, more than 28 M109 155mm self-propelled guns, 36 L119 105mm artillery guns and ammunition and more than 2,000 unmanned aerial systems have also been provided.

Counter-battery radar systems and communications and electronic warfare equipment have also been donated.

A Starstreak surface-to-air missile system
A Starstreak surface-to-air missile system (Ministry Of Defence/PA)

– What other military support has the UK sent to Ukraine to aid them in the conflict?

Alongside weaponry, the UK has provided significant amounts of armour and protective equipment, medical supplies and winter clothing.

More than 82,000 helmets, 8,450 sets of body armour, medical supplies and more than 5,000 night-vision devices have been supplied, along with 20,000 sets of winter clothing.

In late August, the Ministry of Defence pledged six autonomous underwater mine-hunting vehicles to Ukraine in a bid to help ships carrying essential global supplies of grain travel safely away from the nation’s shores.

More than 200 armoured vehicles and more than 120 logistics vehicles have also been gifted.

The UK has also provided training for some 27,000 Ukrainian troops since 2015.

A Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) firing
A Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) firing (Cpl Nathan Tanuku/Ministry of Defence/PA)

– What ongoing support has the UK committed to Ukraine?

At the end of last month, Prime Minister Liz Truss said the Government will spend at least £2.3 billion in 2023 in order to at least match if not exceed the 2022 total.

