‘No decision made’ on scrapping plans to ban no-fault evictions – Government

The Government has not ruled out scrapping long-awaited reforms to protect private renters from so-called ‘no-fault’ evictions – a manifesto pledge.

Downing Street said that no decisions have been made on whether to pause a promised ban on section 21 notices which allow landlords to evict a tenant without having to give a reason.

It comes amid reports that the Government could move to shelve the 2019 manifesto commitment.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said on Tuesday that the Government would ensure that renters’ rights are protected.

The spokesman said “no decisions have been taken on any further policies” but the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) was looking at the issue.

Asked specifically whether Liz Truss thought it was right to scrap no-fault evictions, he added: “No decisions have been made. This is something the Secretary of State is considering in terms of how to improve the rental market.

“Clearly, ensuring a fair deal for renters will always remain a priority for this Government.”

The Conservative party first pledged to scrap no-fault evictions in 2019 in its election manifesto.

In May, the Queen’s speech confirmed that no-fault evictions would be abolished in a new Renters Reform Bill, which would also introduce an ombudsman to manage disputes and extend the Decent Homes Standard to privately renting households.

Charities said backtracking on the pledge would be a “betrayal” of private renters across England – and fuel homelessness.

Separate plans to reform housing regulations, reported by The Times, could reportedly see some developers exempted from having to build affordable homes, and some environmental protections scrapped.

Osama Bhutta, director of campaigns at Shelter, said: “Make no mistake, a government U-turn on banning no fault evictions will pour fuel on the housing emergency and make thousands homeless.

“The Prime Minister has no mandate to shred manifesto commitments and turn her back on 11 million private renters.

“Nor does she have the right to betray over a million households stuck on social housing waiting lists by slashing the already tiny number of social homes that get built.”

Matt Downie, Crisis chief executive, said thousands more people would be pushed into homelessness this winter if section 21 notices are not ended.

He said: “We’re within touching distance of a genuinely transformative opportunity to finally shift the power balance and give renters a much-needed layer of protection from losing their home.

“To scale back on preventing the leading cause of homelessness now would be disastrous.”

Darren Baxter, senior policy adviser at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said: “Reversing a manifesto commitment during a cost-of-living crisis would be a betrayal of renters and make little sense.”

Labour’s shadow levelling up secretary said it would be “shameful” if the Government backtracked on the issue.

“Millions of people are only a few weeks from losing their home through no fault of their own,” Lisa Nandy said.

“The Tories promised to stop this in their election manifesto and the Queen’s Speech. It would be shameful to break this promise.”

Matthew Pennycook, Labour’s shadow housing minister, also accused the Prime Minister of “betraying” private renters.

The PM’s spokesman also insisted that the Government would not “row back” on environmental commitments as part of a push to build more homes.

“We want to reassure the public the Government is not looking to row back on its commitment to protecting the environment.

“We want to protect the environment while delivering the housing this country needs,” he said.

A DLUHC spokeswoman added: “Everyone deserves to live in a safe and secure home.

“A fair deal for renters remains a priority and we are carefully considering our next steps for the rental market.”