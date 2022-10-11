MP suggests sanctioning Elon Musk over Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MP suggests sanctioning Elon Musk over Ukraine

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 9.08pm
An MP appeared to suggest the Government should consider sanctioning Elon Musk over Ukraine (PA)
An MP appeared to suggest the Government should consider sanctioning Elon Musk, saying the billionaire appears to be playing a “double game” in relation to Ukraine.

Chris Bryant, the MP for Rhondda, referenced recent statements by Mr Musk on Twitter and said there are also questions about reported “outages” of the billionaire’s Starlink system in Ukraine.

Labour MP Chris Bryant (PA)

Mr Bryant has been vocal in calling for sanctions to be placed on a number of individuals since Russia invaded Ukraine, including former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, who was then subsequently sanctioned by the UK.

Speaking in the Commons as MPs put questions to a defence minister on the situation in Ukraine, Mr Bryant said: “Can I ask him about Elon Musk?

“Because he seems to be playing a double game at the moment, and his tweet earlier on this week I think was profoundly unhelpful.

“There are also questions about why there have been outages of the Starlink system which may have… made bigger difficulties for Ukraine.

“Is there a moment at which we might have to consider sanctioning Elon Musk?”

Defence minister Alec Shelbrooke, who appeared surprised by the question, responded: “Sanctions remain under review at all times and everything will be taken into consideration in the round.

“I think we must always make sure we’re well aware of what all the facts are, not just react to social media, and then those things can be looked at and whether any sanctions would be appropriate or not.”

Starlink is a satellite-based internet system created by Mr Musk’s SpaceX.

A story in the Financial Times said Ukrainian troops on the frontline have recently reported outages of their Starlink communication devices.

Some of the devices being used in Ukraine were donated by SpaceX, while others have reportedly been purchased and supplied to Ukraine by the US Government and others.

The FT quoted a Ukrainian Government official who reportedly said that outages led to a “catastrophic” loss of communications in recent weeks.

According to the report, Mr Musk and SpaceX did not respond to requests for comment, but Mr Musk subsequently said on Twitter: “As for what’s happening on the battlefield, that’s classified.”

Mr Musk, the chief executive of Tesla, argued in a tweet last week that to reach peace, Russia should be allowed to keep the Crimea Peninsula that it seized in 2014.

He also said Ukraine should adopt a neutral status, dropping a bid to join Nato following Russia’s partial mobilisation of reservists.

Mr Musk also crossed red lines for Ukraine and its supporters by suggesting that four regions Russia is moving to annex following Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” denounced by the West as a sham should hold repeat votes organised by the United Nations.

Mr Musk also launched a Twitter poll asking whether “the will of the people” should decide if seized regions remained part of Ukraine or became part of Russia.

In a sarcastic response, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky posted a Twitter poll of his own asking “Which Elon Musk do you like more?” – “One who supports Ukraine” or “One who supports Russia”.

[[title]]

[[text]]

