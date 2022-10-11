‘Not a single penny less’ to NHS despite tax hike reversal, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Not a single penny less’ to NHS despite tax hike reversal, says minister

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 9.27pm
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The NHS and social care will receive “not a single penny less” as a result of the Government repealing a multibillion-pound tax hike, according to a Treasury minister.

Chris Philp offered the guarantee as the House of Commons took steps to scrap the national insurance rise introduced by former prime minister Boris Johnson’s government.

Mr Philp said Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will provide further details on October 31 about how they will fully fund its programme.

The levy was expected to raise around £13 billion a year to fund social care and deal with the NHS backlog which has built up due to the Covid pandemic.

But Mr Kwarteng last month confirmed he was cancelling the 1.25 percentage point increase, with the reversal kicking in from November 6.

Conservative former health minister Steve Brine noted part of the levy was to fund the NHS catch-up programme, asking: “Is that affected by me voting for this repeal today?”

Mr Philp replied: “I can categorically assure him that it is not affected. The £8 billion that was allocated over the spending review period to catch up the elective backlog is completely unchanged by this measure.

“The funding for social care, I think it was £5.4 million over three years, is unaffected as well and the rest of the money because that’s not all of it, it will continue to be available to the DHSC (Department of Health and Social Care) to spend on the NHS and social care in precisely the same way as was intended previously.

“As a result of this measure, cancelling or repealing the Health and Social Care Levy Act 2021, not a single penny less will go to social care, to the NHS or in particular the elective programme he referred to.”

He added: “We did this so people can keep more of their own money and so we can help with the cost-of-living challenges at this time as a matter of urgency on 6th November and not delay it any longer. It’s also important I think and the Chancellor thinks to boost incentives to work.”

Conservative former minster James Cartlidge put the revenue lost as a result of scrapping the levy at £17 billion.

The MP for South Suffolk noted businesses are worried about the “lack of stability”, adding: “I think he needs to explain this basic question: £17 billion of revenue for this levy to fund social care and the NHS – if that levy is going, surely that implies borrowing fills the gap or some other change fiscally? Is it the case that that will be confirmed on (October 31)?”

Mr Philp replied: “Yes, it is. The honourable gentleman is asking entirely reasonable questions, but of course you need to look at this in the round, across the entirety of public expenditure.

“And that is what the Chancellor will set out in detail October 31 to this House, accompanied by the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) scoring.”

Mr Philp also told MPs: “We’re going to set this out on the 31st. There’s a number of measures the Chancellor has in mind to make sure that over the medium-term this is fully funded and critically to do this and the other things in the growth plan … to make sure that over the medium-term we get debt as a proportion of GDP falling.”

For Labour, shadow Treasury minister James Murray welcomed the Conservative rethink on the levy.

Labour was against the levy when it was imposed, and Mr Murray told the Commons: “We welcome the Government finally admitting they were wrong to raise national insurance on working people and businesses in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

“But their wider economic approach is one characterised by ballooning borrowing, and a discredited trickle-down approach to economic growth.

“Our message to the Prime Minister and the Chancellor is to keep on U-turning. They need to U-turn on their whole disastrous approach to the economy which the Chancellor set out just over two weeks ago.”

The Bill cleared the Commons on Tuesday evening after receiving an unopposed third reading and will undergo further scrutiny in the Lords at a later date.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss to face MPs after mini-budget wreaks financial chaos (Alistair Grant/PA)
Liz Truss to face MPs after mini-budget wreaks financial chaos
An APL ship docked at the DP World Southampton Container Terminal. A Commons committee chair has said repeated delays to implementing a new import regime continue to impact British businesses (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Consumers at risk due to post-Brexit regulatory system, Commons committee warns
(Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS ‘in danger of complete collapse’ as senior medics plan to leave, warns BMA
Wind turbines (PA)
Energy bosses ‘worried’ as ministers move to cap renewable and nuclear profits
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey (Yui Mok/PA)
Sterling falls as Bank of England warns market support will end on Friday
Wind farms will be impacted by the new Government plan (Danny Lawson/PA)
Government takes aim at wind farm profits with new rules
A crater in Shevchenko Park in Kyiv (James Canning-Cooke/PA)
Briton determined to stay in Ukraine despite shelling
Eddie Izzard said she wanted to ‘support the city that has supported me’ (Ian West/PA)
Eddie Izzard launches campaign to become Labour MP
(Tim Ockenden/PA)
Justice Secretary signals policy reforms on transgender prisoners
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Pressure mounts on Truss and Kwarteng over economic plans

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

Kelty Hearts took on Queen of the South at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
The A92 is blocked in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla wave to the crowd in Dunfermline. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
Tele News. Unknown story. Pic shows; a pothole on South Road, Dundee. Tuesday, 16th January, 2018.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Editor's Picks