Sterling falls as Bank of England warns market support will end on Friday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Sterling falls as Bank of England warns market support will end on Friday

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 10.41pm Updated: October 11 2022, 11.05pm
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey (Yui Mok/PA)

The pound has fallen again after the Bank of England governor warned that its emergency support package for the markets would end on Friday.

Earlier the Bank intervened for the second time in as many days to prevent “fire sales” of pension fund assets, amid the continuing market turmoil in the wake of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

But speaking later in Washington, governor Andrew Bailey warned there could be no further extension beyond the end of the week.

“My message to the (pension) funds involved – you’ve got three days left now. You have got to get this done.

“Part of the essence of a financial stability intervention is that it is clearly temporary.”

Following his remarks sterling fell more than a cent against the dollar to its lowest rate since September 29.

Earlier the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association, representing the industry, welcomed the Bank’s latest intervention but warned against ending it “too soon”.

In a statement, it suggested it should be extended at least until October 31 – when Mr Kwarteng is due to explain how he intends to get the public finances back on track following his £43 billion tax giveaway.

Alternatively, it said “additional measures should be put in place to manage market volatility”.

The Bank said it was acting as a sell-off in the UK government bond market poses a “material risk to UK financial stability” after yields on long-dated gilts soared once more on Monday, despite action by the Bank and Government to try to allay investor concerns.

Threadneedle Street said it will now widen the scope of its bond-buying programme to include purchases of index-linked gilts – a type of UK government bond that tracks inflation.

On Monday, it doubled its daily bond-buying limit to £10 billion, while Mr Kwarteng brought forward his new fiscal plan and independent economic forecasts to October 31 in an attempt to calm turbulent markets.

The Bank said: “The beginning of this week has seen a further significant repricing of UK government debt, particularly index-linked gilts.

“Dysfunction in this market, and the prospect of self-reinforcing ‘fire sale’ dynamics pose a material risk to UK financial stability.”

It added that its latest efforts will “act as a further backstop to restore orderly market conditions”.

The move came as the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank warned that the Chancellor will have to find spending cuts of more than £60 billion if he is to meet his target to get the public finances back under control.

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said the Bank’s third tranche of bond-buying action “seems rather messy and panicky”.

He said: “As expected the market was always going to retest the Bank’s resolve and put the Budget to the sword.

“To expand your emergency intervention in the market once is unfortunate, to do so twice looks like carelessness.”

Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden said: “That the Bank of England has been forced to step in for a second day running to reassure markets shows the Government’s approach is not working, and creates renewed pressure for the Chancellor to reverse his Budget.”

Threadneedle Street intervened with emergency action on September 28 when the mini-budget market chaos caused the pound to tumble and yields on gilts to soar, which left some pension funds across the industry close to collapse.

The market turmoil had forced pension funds to sell gilts to head off worries over their solvency.

Investment banks made calls on so-called liability-driven investment (LDI) funds, which in turn called on pension funds, forcing them into a fire sale of gilts, driving prices still lower and yields higher and creating a downward spiral.

The Bank laid bare the scale of the woes last week when it said its emergency scheme helped the UK narrowly avoid a market meltdown caused by concerns over the Chancellor’s tax cut plans.

But gilt yields started to surge once more due to ongoing fears over the Government’s economic policies and worries that the October 14 deadline set by the Bank for its bond-buying scheme could see a return to pension fund woes.

In particular, index-linked gilts have picked up sharply, sparking the latest action to stabilise the market, while the Bank also signalled other bonds have come under pressure, announcing it would pause its corporate bond sales this week.

“The Bank continues to monitor developments in financial markets very closely in light of the significant asset repricing of recent weeks,” the Bank said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

An APL ship docked at the DP World Southampton Container Terminal. A Commons committee chair has said repeated delays to implementing a new import regime continue to impact British businesses (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Consumers at risk due to post-Brexit regulatory system, Commons committee warns
Homeowner anxiety about house values has cancelled out any reassurance from the Government’s freeze on energy bills to drag down consumer confidence for another month, a survey suggests (PA)
House price anxiety drags down consumer confidence – survey
People could be more at risk of making hazardous choices this winter about how they heat and light their home as energy costs rise, an insurer is warning (PA)
Energy crisis could lead to more people making hazardous choices, insurer warns
Wind turbines (PA)
Energy bosses ‘worried’ as ministers move to cap renewable and nuclear profits
Wind farms will be impacted by the new Government plan (Danny Lawson/PA)
Government takes aim at wind farm profits with new rules
The FTSE 100 took a further hit on Tuesday (John Walton/ PA)
Sterling strengthens but London markets take fresh blow
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng has been warned not to ‘unsettle the markets’ (Aaron Chown/PA)
‘Kwarteng must get MPs’ backing for fiscal plan or risk unsettling the markets’
Seagreen offshore wind farm.
Seagreen: Angus wind farm wins permission to increase capacity
Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Government fiscal plan aligned with Bank could stabilise financial markets – IMF
Boris Johnson makes his farewell speech (Victoria Jones/PA)
Private company Boris Johnson Ltd formed to support ex-PM

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey (Yui Mok/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

Kelty Hearts took on Queen of the South at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
The A92 is blocked in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla wave to the crowd in Dunfermline. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey (Yui Mok/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
Tele News. Unknown story. Pic shows; a pothole on South Road, Dundee. Tuesday, 16th January, 2018.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Editor's Picks