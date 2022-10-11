Liz Truss to face MPs after mini-budget wreaks financial chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liz Truss to face MPs after mini-budget wreaks financial chaos

By Press Association
October 12 2022, 12.15am
Liz Truss to face MPs after mini-budget wreaks financial chaos (Alistair Grant/PA)
Liz Truss to face MPs after mini-budget wreaks financial chaos (Alistair Grant/PA)

The Prime Minister faces MPs on Wednesday for the first time since Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s £43 billion mini-budget tax giveaway unleashed chaos in the financial markets.

Tories have returned to Westminster in a restive mood following the break for the party conferences, with their ratings tanking in opinion polls and economists questioning whether Mr Kwarteng’s plans are sustainable.

There was further turmoil on Tuesday after the Bank of England announced that its emergency support operation to protect pension funds would end this week.

Earlier, the Bank intervened for the second time in a many days to buy up Government bonds, warning of a “material risk to UK financial stability” with “fire sales” of assets if did not act.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey
Governor Andrew Bailey said the Bank’s support will end on Friday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But speaking in Washington, the Bank Governor Andrew Bailey said there could be no further support beyond Friday and it was up to the funds concerned to rebalance their holdings.

“My message to the funds involved – you’ve got three days left now. You have got to get this done,” he said.

His comments saw sterling fall back again against the dollar.

Meanwhile, Mr Kwarteng had to endure a further dose of criticism from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which warned his package of unfunded tax cuts was making it harder for the Bank to get soaring inflation rates under control.

With the Institute for Fiscal Studies warning he will have to find £60 billion in public spending cuts if he persists with his tax plans, Tory MPs fear the Government’s reputation on the economy is suffering grievous damage among voters and markets alike.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has faced questions over his tax giveaway (Aaron Chown/PA)

After ministers refused to commit to uprating benefits in line with earnings – as Rishi Sunak had promised when he was chancellor – there are concerns also among Conservatives that it is the least well off who will end up paying the highest price.

In the Commons on Tuesday former Cabinet minister Julian Smith warned Mr Kwarteng that the Government must not balance tax cuts “on the back of the poorest people in our country”.

Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng have already been forced to abandon plans to scrap the top 45p rate of tax in the face of a threatened revolt during the Tory Party conference last week in Birmingham.

There are questions as to whether they will have to make further retreats with some MPs deeply sceptical of their ability to make the numbers add up.

While both Prime Minister and Chancellor are sticking to the line that cutting taxes is the only way to get the economy growing again, there has been a noticeably more emollient tone in recent days.

Ms Truss – who will address Tory MPs at Westminster after facing Sir Keir Starmer in the Commons for Prime Minister’s Questions – is promising to bring smaller groups of backbenchers into No 10 on a regular basis to discuss their concerns.

She has also blocked plans to replace the former top civil servant at the Treasury – Sir Tom Scholar, who was abruptly sacked by Mr Kwarteng on his first day in office – with an outsider, appointing an old Treasury hand instead.

Mr Kwarteng meanwhile has brought forward the date of his “medium-term fiscal plan” – when he will explain how he intends to get the public finances back on track – to October 31 along with the Office for Budget Responsibility’s (OBR) latest economic forecasts in an attempt to reassure the markets.

The absence of any independent assessment of Mr Kwarteng’s tax plans by the OBR is seen as one of the reasons the markets reacted so badly to last month’s mini-budget.

While Ms Truss attempts to hold the line in Westminster, the Chancellor is in Washington for the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank.

Ahead of his visit, the IMF’s chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said his fiscal policy was pulling in the opposite direction to the Bank which is expected to further hike interest rates to curb rising prices.

“Imagine a car with two drivers at the front and each of them has a steering wheel – and one wants to go left and the other wants to go right,” he told the BBC.

“One is the central bank trying to cool off the economy so that price pressures will ease, and the other one wants to spend more to support families… it’s probably not going to work very well.”

