New cap on renewable energy revenue not a windfall tax, says Rees-Mogg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

New cap on renewable energy revenue not a windfall tax, says Rees-Mogg

By Press Association
October 12 2022, 9.56am Updated: October 12 2022, 3.07pm
The Government said that as gas prices have soared many of Britain’s wind farms were paid a lot more than normal for their products (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Government said that as gas prices have soared many of Britain’s wind farms were paid a lot more than normal for their products (Danny Lawson/PA)

Jacob Rees-Mogg has denied that Government plans for a cap on the revenues of renewable energy generators and nuclear power plants amount to a windfall tax.

The announcement on Tuesday that the Government would introduce a “cost-plus revenue limit” prompted immediate accusations that it was attempting to smuggle in a windfall tax by the back door.

While little detail has been released so far, the Government said it would try to break the link between high gas prices and the amount made by electricity producers.

The Government said that as gas prices have soared over the last year, many of Britain’s wind farms and solar farms were paid a lot more than normal for their products, even though their costs had not increased very much.

Liz Truss had previously set out her opposition to a new windfall tax on energy companies.

The prime minister tweeted on Wednesday: “We’re taking action to protect people from the rising energy costs caused by Putin’s barbaric campaign.

“This Government is acting decisively to make sure people and businesses across the country get secure, affordable and fairly-priced energy.”

Labour was among those claiming that the move shows the Government had now accepted the logic of a windfall tax, but that charge was forcefully denied by the Business and Energy Secretary on Wednesday.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “This is simply mischaracterising what’s being done, and misunderstands how the market works.”

Calling it a “technical subject”, he said the Government has intervened over the gas price.

“What this is doing is rationalising the market in a way that energy companies have been in favour,” he said.

“The Government has already intervened to affect the gas price. It started at the retail rather than the wholesale level.

“Had it done it at the wholesale level, it would have affected these contracts in a similar way.

“Therefore, this is just a rationalisation of the position. It is not a windfall tax, it’s clearly not a tax. It’s nothing to do with the profits these companies are making.”

Labour’s shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband said: “After months of telling the country they were utterly opposed to the principle of a windfall tax, they have been dragged kicking and screaming to implement it.

He told the Today programme: “I’m afraid the problem about bad government – and we have bad government – is that they don’t just make mistakes, they do the wrong thing. And when they do the right thing, they don’t do it in the right way.”

The Government has so far not said whether cheaper gas generators and coal power plants, which also benefited from the current set-up, would be impacted by the new rules.

“The precise mechanics of the temporary cost-plus revenue limit will be subject to a consultation to be launched shortly,” the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said.

Officials and ministers have been working closely with the industry on the details, and the proposal would come into force at the start of next year.

Labour Party Conference 2022
Labour’s shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband criticised the government over its plans (Peter Byrne/PA)

It would come into force in England and Wales, while the Government in London said it was consulting with its counterpart in Edinburgh to see if it should extend to Scotland. The legislation would also allow the rules to be extended to Northern Ireland.

Some of the UK’s wind and solar farms are already paying back their excess profits.

Wind farms and other generation built under the Contracts for Different scheme, which launched more than half a decade ago, return money to customers when prices are high.

The Government and industry have also backed plans for older wind and solar farms to move onto these kinds of contracts.

It comes weeks after the Government announced a cap which limits household energy bills to 34p per unit of electricity and 10.3p for each unit of gas they use.

It is also the latest move targeting renewables taken by the current Government amid reports it was considering clamping down on solar farms built on land which could be used for farming.

Energy sector leaders called for more details from the Government as some warned that the cap needs to be set at a level that does not put off investors.

Dhara Vyas, Energy UK’s director of advocacy said they welcomed the proposed cap on household bills as “much-needed support” for millions of households and businesses.

But the trade body sounded a wary note about the Government’s new proposal to cap revenues.

“However, we must be sure that the proposed mechanism does not risk the very investment the UK needs to ensure long-term, sustainable economic growth,” she said.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Government to ensure that any new mechanism is introduced in a way that encourages investment in low carbon generation, rather than deterring it.”

Dan McGrail, chief executive of RenewableUK, warned that the move risks “skewing investment towards the fossil fuels that have caused this energy crisis”.

“We are concerned that a (revenue) price cap will send the wrong signal to investors in renewable energy in the UK,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Dame Vanessa Redgrave (Yui Mok/PA)
Dames Vanessa Redgrave and Andrea Leadsom to be honoured at Buckingham Palace
Chloe Smith is expected to implore businesses to make the labour market more accessible and inclusive in exchange for the Government assisting companies in filling vacancies (Aaron Chown/PA)
To fill vacancies, businesses must be more ‘accessible and inclusive’ for staff
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)
Liz Truss faces growing pressure to rip up tax-slashing plans
A new report highlights how just one in five community diagnostic centres are not on an existing healthcare site (Jane Barlow/PA)
Community diagnostic centres ‘may struggle to live up to ministers’ promises’
Some 96,800 Ukrainians have arrived in the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme since it was launched in March (Ben Birchall/PA)
Concerns grow that Homes for Ukraine scheme is being ‘quietly phased out’
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Families with children ‘to be hit hardest if benefits are uprated by earnings’
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Maritime T-levels could stop jobs going overseas, says shipping trade body
Weapons sent to Ukraine include Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, pictured during artillery training in the UK (Sgt Robert Weideman, RLC/MOD/PA)
UK to send anti-aircraft missiles to help Ukraine defend its skies
Storm clouds are clearly visible in the housing market, according to surveyors, with surging mortgage rates expected to contribute to pushing house prices downwards in the year ahead (Gareth Fuller/PA)
‘Storm clouds gather’ over housing market as mortgage rates rise
Jacob Rees-Mogg during the Conservative Party annual conference (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rees-Mogg suggests Chancellor could ignore OBR forecasts

Most Read

1
M&S Foodhall Dundee
Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall
3
2
Attached pic shows Wendy Alexander and Professor Shukri signing the Memorandum of Understanding The University of Dundee has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Management and Science University in Malaysia that will see the institutions explore future learning and research links. A delegation from the Kuala Lumpur-based MSU visited Dundee to sign the agreement after touring the campus and hearing about the leading-edge research and teaching taking place at the Universitys Medical School. It is hoped the MoU will lead to future research collaborations as well as students enjoying international exchange programmes. Pic Alan Richardson Dundee, Pix-AR.co.uk Free to Use from the University of Dundee
Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s Dundee University salary rises to £170k
3
3
Hector McKay had to block diggers with his car.
Housing developer apologises after mistakenly digging up Dundee car park
4
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
5
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
6
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
7
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
8
Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes’ trial set for January
9
Aileen Wallace-Edgar, owner of Vintage Beauty Box, and Sophie Butler, manager of Sophie Butler Hairdressing.
St Andrews businesses back ‘amazing’ rail station plan
10
Brian Glendinning and his brother, John
Family of Fife grandad facing two years in Qatar jail urges Scots to boycott…

More from The Courier

A 76-year-old man died at Forfar's vaccination centre.
Forfar vaccination centre closed after man's sudden death
Dame Vivienne Westwood protests outside the energy firm Cuadrilla's facking site in Preston New Road, Little Plumpton, near Blackpool fter the controversial process got underway in Lancashire. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Tuesday October 16, 2018. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Fracking. Photo credit should read: PA Wire
Tory MP from Berkshire suggests fracking in 'northern reaches of Scotland'
Jaimie Easson and David Blyth with daughters Olivia, 5, and Sophie, 15. Image: Sinéad Firman.
Community help plan Fife couple's last-minute wedding after cancer-stricken groom given months to live
The Government said that as gas prices have soared many of Britain’s wind farms were paid a lot more than normal for their products (Danny Lawson/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Dundee murder trial to proceed
image shows a pair of hands holding a cut-out diagram of a women's reproductive system.
KEZIA DUGDALE: If women over-40 matter to Scotland, surely our health should too
Tam O'Ware took a while to get his injury properly diagnosed.
Tam O'Ware hails 'massive three points' for Kelty Hearts and opens up on 'rare…
Undated Handout Photo of Tuscan chicken from Cook And Share by Mary Berry (BBC Books, £27). See PA Feature FOOD Mary Berry. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Laura Edwards. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Mary Berry.
Midweek meal: Recreate Mary Berry’s Tuscan chicken for an impressive one-pot dish
Photo shows Mark Fotheringham.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee accent snobs underestimate the power of Mark Fotheringham's speech
St Johnstone's Melker Hallberg and Hibs' Marijan Cabraja tussle for possession the last time the teams met. Image: SNS
St Johnstone to take part in first Scottish VAR match
Mel McGarva from Kinghorn RNLI.
Rescue of swimmer in Kirkcaldy to feature on BBC TV show

Editor's Picks