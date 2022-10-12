Rees-Mogg hits out at BBC for blaming mini-budget for market turbulence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rees-Mogg hits out at BBC for blaming mini-budget for market turbulence

By Press Association
October 12 2022, 10.00am Updated: October 12 2022, 10.04am
Radio 4 presenter Mishal Husain was accused by Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg of failing to meet the BBC’s impartiality standards after she suggested the mini-budget had unleashed the recent chaos in financial markets (Ian West/PA)
Radio 4 presenter Mishal Husain was accused by Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg of failing to meet the BBC's impartiality standards after she suggested the mini-budget had unleashed the recent chaos in financial markets (Ian West/PA)

A Cabinet minister accused Today programme presenter Mishal Husain of failing to meet the BBC’s impartiality standards after she suggested the mini-budget had unleashed the recent chaos in financial markets.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg sought to claim that the Bank of England’s decisions on interest rates had caused the turmoil, rather than Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s plans to borrow more to fund tax cuts.

Husain said there is a “very serious economic and investor confidence picture that has been sparked by the mini-budget” as she questioned the minister on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Today presenter
BBC Radio 4 Today programme presenter Mishal Husain suggested the mini-budget had unleashed the recent chaos in financial markets (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Mr Rees-Mogg told her: “You suggest something is causal, which is a speculation.

“What has caused the effect in pension funds, because of some quite high-risk but low-probability investment strategies, is not necessarily the mini-budget – it could just as easily be the fact that, the day before, the Bank of England did not raise interest rates as much as the Federal Reserve did.

“And I think jumping to conclusions about causality is not meeting the BBC’s requirement for impartiality, it is a commentary rather than a factual question.”

He added: “I’m saying it’s primarily caused by interest rate differentials rather than by the fiscal announcement.”

But Nigel Peaple, director of policy and advocacy at the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association, said: “The origin of these problems seems to have been caused mainly by the mini-budget, because of market reaction to that mini-budget, because of uncertainty about the Government’s plans.”

He suggested the markets could be calmed when the Chancellor sets out more details about how he intends to manage the public finances.

Christian Kopf, head of fixed income at German firm Union Investment, said the mini-budget is “absolutely” to blame.

He told Today: “The problem we are facing in the United Kingdom is the excessive current account deficit that the country is running, it exports much less than it imports, it saves much less than it invests and consumes, and the country is living beyond its means.

“The mini-budget that has been announced by the UK Government is only making matters worse by increasing that fiscal deficit and by increasing the current account deficit of the United Kingdom, and it got to a point where investors are unwilling to fund that.”

Lucy Coutts, investment director at JM Finn, told the programme the Bank of England was doing its job of trying to control inflation “very well” until the mini-budget.

“This is a self-inflicted wound and that is why markets are responding in such a poor way,” she said.

“That’s why we are seeing bond yields rise, because there is so much uncertainty about the fiscal policy of the Government.”

