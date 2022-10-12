Labour plans would cause blackouts and poverty, says climate minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour plans would cause blackouts and poverty, says climate minister

By Press Association
October 12 2022, 3.06pm
Climate minister Graham Stuart was speaking to the House of Commons Environmental Audit Committee (Victoria Jones/PA)
Climate minister Graham Stuart was speaking to the House of Commons Environmental Audit Committee (Victoria Jones/PA)

Labour’s pledge to decarbonise the electricity grid by 2030 would lead to blackouts and poverty, the climate minister has said.

In an occasionally heated meeting of the House of Commons Environmental Audit Committee on Wednesday, Graham Stuart defended the Government’s decision to grant new licences for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea and lift the ban on fracking.

He said the UK would still be burning gas in 2050, when the UK is committed to reaching net zero carbon emissions.

Mr Stuart said: “It’s always the danger that people try and suggest you should switch over to renewables tomorrow morning and if you don’t, you don’t care about the environment and you’re not committed to net zero.

“It’s a transition, that would be a nonsense and it’s one of the problems … with the Labour Party’s pledge (to) total decarbonisation by 2030. Putting the lights out, putting businesses out and putting people into poverty would be the only result that would come from that.”

POLITICS NorthSea
(PA Graphics)

The Government has committed to decarbonising the electricity system by 2035, while Labour announced a 2030 target at its annual conference in September.

Mr Stuart repeated his claims that granting new oil and gas licences was “good for the environment” as production and usage would still fall and the emissions associated with extracting North Sea oil and gas were lower than those associated with imported hydrocarbons.

Labour’s Clive Lewis cited a scientific study showing oil production needed to be phased out by 2034 to ensure a 50% chance that global temperatures would not increase by more than 1.5C, adding: “It sounds like you’re peeing on our heads and telling us it’s raining.”

Mr Stuart described these as “assertions”, saying: “Our production isn’t going to spill over into the global market, our production is going to fall faster than is required globally, and we are going to continue, under net zero and the Climate Change Committee and Beis trajectories, we are going to continue to need oil and gas.”

He added: “It is declining, we’re not going to be exporting any net, and it’s declining faster than is required globally, and yet we have people trying to pretend black is white, it is really frustrating.”

Asked about fracking, Mr Stuart said it would be “irresponsible” not to gather more data on the size of the UK’s shale gas reserves as it could be extracted with fewer emissions than importing liquified natural gas.

