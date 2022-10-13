Covid furlough scheme lost billions of pounds to error and fraud, says watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid furlough scheme lost billions of pounds to error and fraud, says watchdog

By Press Association
October 13 2022, 6.55am
Government sign warning people to stay at home, during England’s third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus (Andrew Matthews/AP)
Government sign warning people to stay at home, during England’s third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus (Andrew Matthews/AP)

Billions of pounds awarded as part of Covid-19 employment support schemes were lost in fraud and error, a public spending watchdog has warned.

The National Audit Office has criticised the Government for not doing more to prevent mistakes and fraudulent claims when rolling out the furlough scheme and the self-employment income support scheme, warning that billions of pounds could remain unrecovered.

In total, according to the latest report into the schemes by the National Audit Office, £4.5 billion – or nearly 4.6% of the total cost of the Government’s £96.9 billion emergency Covid-19 support – was claimed in error or in fraud.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

But even that estimate is subject to “considerable uncertainty”, auditors say, with the figures ranging from between £3.2 billion to £6.3 billion.

The Government insisted compliance checks minimised fraud from the start, and said that no fraud was being written off, with work going on to identify those who abused the system.

Gareth Davies, the National Audit Office head, said that the Government needs to ensure “sufficient resources” are available to tackle the issue.

The latest report looks not only at the role of the Treasury, but also that of HM Revenue & Customs.

“The Covid employment support schemes were introduced at speed and provided essential support to individuals, businesses and the economy during the pandemic,” Mr Davies said.

“The furlough and self-employed schemes prevented millions of job losses but billions went to people whose incomes increased during the pandemic, and billions more was lost in fraud and error.

“The Government must improve the way it estimates levels of fraud and error and allocate sufficient resources to tackle this issue.”

The two measures, the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme and the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, were introduced when the Covid-19 pandemic struck and formed part of a massive spending package designed to protect workers across the country left out of work after lockdowns were introduced.

Ofgem announcement
Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the furlough scheme when the pandemic hit in March 2020 (Justin Tallis/PA)

In a detailed 55-page report, published on Thursday, auditors found that the unprecedented schemes met their objectives of protecting workers and businesses.

The actual cost of the schemes was also lower than estimated by the Government, the NAO said.

Around £5,900 was the average paid for each furloughed job over the course of the scheme, while £9,700 was the average amount each self-employed claimant received.

The report also reveals that on average an increase of over £2,200 was recorded in the profits of self-employed people who received Covid-19 grants in 2020 and 2021.

Officials had stern words for the Treasury and the Government over the design of the scheme, effectively suggesting that it could have done more to save money.

In particular, the Government is criticised for not making use from the outset of clear financial impact tests.

According to the report, “it is likely that several billion pounds have been paid to claimants who saw their incomes increase during the period”.

“While the figures are highly uncertain, large amounts of error and fraud are unlikely ever to be recovered. The Departments will need to ensure they continue to bear down on fraud, where it is cost-effective to do so, and pursue the most serious cases with the full force of the law where it serves the public interest.”

As of March, the NAO notes, there were 24 criminal investigations underway into fraudulent claims, while HMRC is predicting it will recover around £1.1 billion over the next two years.

Dame Meg Hillier, chair of the Commons Public Accounts Committee, said urged the Government and HMRC to “get a grip” on the issue.

“Government’s Covid employment support schemes protected millions of people and businesses from hardship during the pandemic. While it established this essential support quickly, billions of pounds were wasted through fraudulent claims and loose controls. Government was too slow to act in response,” she said.

“HM Revenue & Customs must get a grip on how it measures and tackles fraud and error. Particularly at a time of constrained public finances, this could go a long way to supporting millions of citizens and essential public services.”

Responding to the report, a Government spokesman said: “We are not writing off any fraud from these schemes – our work to root out those who abused the system is ongoing.

“Meanwhile, we effectively minimised fraud from the start with compliance checks that did not unnecessarily delay payments when they were needed and further compliance activity undertaken by HMRC has secured and protected more than £1 billion.

“The NAO found that the employment support schemes achieved their primary aim of protecting jobs and businesses, with unemployment peaking at just 5.2%.”

