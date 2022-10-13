More households and businesses expected to default on loans in coming months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More households and businesses expected to default on loans in coming months

By Press Association
October 13 2022, 10.44am Updated: October 13 2022, 12.21pm
Default rates on mortgages, credit cards and other household loans and business loans are expected to push upwards in the months ahead (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Lenders expect the availability of mortgages and consumer and corporate credit to shrink in the coming months as more people and businesses default on loans, according to a Bank of England survey.

The Credit Conditions Survey asked banks and building societies about changes they expect to see between September and November, compared with the three months between June and August.

Lenders reported that mortgage availability to households had already decreased in the three months to the end of August – and is expected to fall further in the next few months.

London City Stock
The Bank of England’s Credit Conditions Survey asked banks and building societies about changes they expect to see (John Walton/PA)

The availability of non-mortgage credit to households has also decreased slightly and is expected to fall further.

The overall availability of credit to businesses has remained unchanged and is predicted to decrease slightly in the months ahead.

The latest survey was carried out between August 30 and September 16 – a period before the mini-budget, which took place on September 23.

The number of available mortgages nosedived in the days following the mini-budget amid market volatility. As deals have returned, average mortgage rates have been heading upwards.

Figures released by Moneyfacts.co.uk on Thursday indicated that there has been some steadying in average mortgage rates in the past couple of days, following the rapid increases.

The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage is now 6.46%, which is unchanged from Wednesday.

A typical five-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.28%, edging down slightly from 6.32% on Wednesday.

On the day of the mini-budget, the average two-year fixed deal was 4.74% and the average five-year fixed mortgage was 4.75%.

Bank of England base rate rises, amid high inflation, have been a factor in pushing up borrowing costs in recent months, and further base rate increases are expected.

Back at the start of December last year, two-year and five-year fixed mortgages stood at 2.34% and 2.64% respectively on average.

Andrew Wishart, a senior property economist at Capital Economics, said that while the latest survey does not capture the market turmoil of recent weeks “nonetheless, it shows rising interest rates and the darkening outlook were already weighing on both the availability of and demand for credit”.

The Bank of England’s survey results are based on lenders’ responses and do not necessarily reflect its own views.

The survey also found that lenders expect demand for mortgages from home-buyers to fall in the next few months, but they believe demand for re-mortgaging will increase.

Demand for credit card borrowing is also expected to increase slightly but the length of interest-free periods on new credit cards for purchases is expected to fall.

Lenders also expect to see a slight rise in demand for loans from small businesses and unchanged levels of demand from medium and large businesses.

Richard Donnell, executive director at property website Zoopla, said: “We have seen a spike in asking prices being cut but at levels that remain below what we saw in 2018.

“The impact of weaker demand on pricing will take time to feed through and won’t become clear until the new year as many would-be sellers, especially those without cheap finance, will step back from the market and review what the outlook is like as we enter 2023.

“While we have seen a lot of focus on mortgage rates, it’s important to note that a quarter of buyers don’t use any mortgage and many more have small-sized loans so the higher cost of borrowing will mainly hit those seeking larger-sized loans.”

Default rates on mortgages, credit cards and other household loans and business loans are expected to push upwards in the months ahead (Anthony Devlin/PA)
