Ministers say there is no rush to sign a free trade deal with India

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Ministers say there is no rush to sign a free trade deal with India

By Press Association
October 13 2022, 11.03am Updated: October 13 2022, 12.14pm
Narendra Modi (right) with Boris Johnson on his visit to India last April (Ben Stansall/PA)
Narendra Modi (right) with Boris Johnson on his visit to India last April (Ben Stansall/PA)

The Government has insisted there is no rush for Britain to sign a free trade deal with India amid reports that talks with the government of Narendra Modi are close to collapse.

The Department for International Trade (DIT) said negotiations are continuing despite claims that anger in New Delhi over remarks by Home Secretary Suella Braverman criticising Indian migrants had put hopes of an agreement in jeopardy.

When Boris Johnson visited India in April, the two countries set a deadline of Diwali on October 24 to conclude a deal, with reports that Mr Modi could travel to the UK to mark the occasion.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman
Home Secretary Suella Braverman is reported to have angered India with her comments about migrants to the UK (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

However, while the DIT sought to play down suggestions of a breakdown in negotiations, a spokesman said the Government would only sign when the terms were right.

“We have a close, positive working relationship with India and a thriving trade partnership worth £24 billion in 2021,” the spokesman said.

“We continue to seek improvements to our current trading relationship. This is why we are negotiating a high-ambition free trade agreement.

“We remain clear we won’t sacrifice quality for speed and will only sign when we have a deal that meets both countries’ interests.”

The position was echoed by the Prime Minister’s official spokesman who said that while the Government still wanted to wrap up an agreement by Diwali, no date had been set for a visit by Mr Modi.

“We do want to seek to conclude talks by Diwali,” the spokesman said.

“We haven’t set out any timings for any further inward visits. Obviously, we have an extremely close partnership with India already.”

The comments come after Ms Braverman expressed “reservations” about the prospects of an agreement in an interview last week with The Spectator.

“Look at migration in this country – the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants,” she told the magazine.

“We even reached an agreement with the Indian government last year to encourage and facilitate better co-operation in this regard. It has not necessarily worked very well.”

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said relations with India remain strong (Aaron Chown/PA)

Her comments were reported to have provoked a furious reaction from minister and officials in New Delhi.

However, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly sought to play down suggestions of a rift, insisting relations between the two countries remained good.

“We do have a very strong relationship with India. One of the hallmarks of a strong relationship is you can have a very straight-talking conversation,” he told Sky News.

The situation has been further complicated by reports of sensitivities within Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the possible use of the Koh-i-noor diamond in the coronation next year of the Queen Consort.

The jewel – which was seized by the East India Company in 1849 – has been worn by previous consorts, including the Queen Mother at her coronation in 1937.

However, The Daily Telegraph reported that a BJP spokesman had said its appearance at the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6 would bring back “painful memories of the colonial past”.

Mr Cleverly said that while any decision was a matter for Buckingham Palace, it was very good at assessing the international mood in such matter.

“The King instinctively is very good at assessing and calibrating to the public mood both domestically and internationally,” he told LBC radio.

“It is a decision for the Palace. But as I say the decisions made by the Palace are always done with a very clear understanding of the iconography and the image that it sends both domestically and internationally.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

A man hosting four Ukrainians in the UK said his monthly £350 payment is “failing to cover the increase in the bills this winter” and called for further support and clarity from the Government regarding its plans (PA)
‘I won’t turf out Ukrainians despite my soaring winter energy bill’
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Jacob King/PA)
Chancellor returns early from US as expectation of major U-turn grows
A candle and a photo at a vigil at St Michael & All Angels church in Leigh-on-Sea Essex for Conservative MP Sir David Amess last October (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Sir David Amess’s successor backs face-to-face meetings as security increased
Liz Truss is expected to be forced to scrap parts of her mini-budget in the days to come, amid growing pressure on the Prime Minister to reassure markets and rescue her administration (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Expectation of major Truss U-turn grows as pressure on PM builds
The Government has been criticised over the transparency of accounts (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Government accounts less reliable due to long delays, MPs warn
Domestic abuse incidents rose last year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Fund for survivors of violence against women helped 20,000 people in six months
Tory research found 52% of buildings owned or used by health boards contain asbestos (PA)
More than half of NHS buildings contain asbestos, research by Tories finds
Scottish Green members are looking to gain a formal endorsement to make free transport home for hospitality staff a mandatory requirement (Nick Ansell/PA)
Greens to vote on free late-night transport for hospitality workers
Presenter Gary Lineker (PA)
Gary Lineker criticises Home Office treatment of refugee he hosted
Fracking is one of several issues causing splits in the Tory Party (Danny Lawson/PA)
Labour would ban fracking ‘once and for all’ – Miliband

Most Read

1
Alistair McCready was sentenced to a year in jail.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
2
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
3
Sibbald has shone in successive United wins. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Sibbald opens up on being sidelined at Dundee United and Liam Fox…
4
Damage done to the Caird Park course in Dundee.
Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades
2
5
Bartosz Maroszek who has a brain tumour had to make own way to hospital when ambulance wasn't available.
No ambulance available when Perth dad with brain tumour had seizure in street
6
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Tobin murder links Picture shows; Peter Tobin and Carol Lannen. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Serial killer Peter Tobin was ‘looked at’ by detectives probing unsolved Dundee murder
7
Around 200 people attended the rally on Thursday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Iranian students in St Andrews say they can’t go home as university rallies for…
8
Narendra Modi (right) with Boris Johnson on his visit to India last April (Ben Stansall/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Child rapist dies behind bars
9
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath
10
Ryan Jack masks on Dundee hotel's bed.
Masks of Rangers star Ryan Jack put on Dundee Apex Hotel bed after bizarre…

More from The Courier

skotoberfest
Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee this…
Yungblud plays a stripped-back Dundee show on Thursday.
GIG GUIDE: Yungblud a coup for Duck Slattery's
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer: Ayr will struggle to keep Lee Bullen and Dipo Akinyemi
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson makes 'extremely tight' end of season prediction as St Johnstone gear up…
The Courier Daily.
LISTEN: What's going on at the site of 'Dundee's Berlin Wall'?
NHS Fife and Tayside buildings among worst in Scotland for asbestos
Marie Paterson who runs her own wellbeing business.
Fife wellbeing expert tells us her 5 healthy sleep habits you can try tonight
Food Train shopping box helping pensioners in Dundee.
Charity urges Dundee to help pensioners who are choosing heating over eating
Be Personnel Dunfermline staff members Ethan Bews, Chris Kennerley, Allan Miller and Rasma Snepste.
Recruitment business Be Personnel opens Dunfermline office

Editor's Picks

Most Commented