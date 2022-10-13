No progress at NHS pay talks amid strike threat, says union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No progress at NHS pay talks amid strike threat, says union

By Press Association
October 13 2022, 2.08pm Updated: October 13 2022, 5.04pm
Ballots for strike action by NHS staff have been opened by several unions (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ballots for strike action by NHS staff have been opened by several unions (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Pay talks between the Scottish Government and unions representing NHS staff “did not make any progress”, it has been claimed.

Unions met with Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and Deputy First Minister John Swinney on Wednesday, amid the threat of strikes over the winter period.

Mr Yousaf on Wednesday told the PA news agency he was putting a “significantly improved offer” to NHS staff later that day in a bid to avert walkouts.

But Wilma Brown, chairwoman of Unison’s health committee, said she has written to members urging them to back strike action, adding: “We are disappointed that talks did not make any progress yesterday and that we are still so far apart.

“We are stressing to Unison members to make sure they return their strike ballot as soon as possible.

“We need to send a strong message to the Scottish Government that NHS staff deserve a fair pay deal.”

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) also said that a significantly improved offer was not forthcoming during the meeting.

Unions rejected a 5% pay deal in August, with the RCN campaigning for an offer that is 5% above inflation, currently at 9.9%.

It is understood the discussions included what could be affordable to the Scottish Government, which is facing budgetary pressures as a result of the cost-of-living crisis and other public sector pay deals.

It is not clear what the new offer put to the unions included.

Unions have agreed to continue discussions, with a date for the next meeting still to be set.

Humza Yousaf
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf had said he was going to put a ‘significantly improved’ pay offer to unions on Wednesday (PA)

RCN Scotland director Colin Poolman said: “It shouldn’t take the very real prospect of strike action for the Scottish Government to return to the negotiating table.

“For too long the Scottish Government has expected nursing staff to do more for less.

“Our members and our NHS are at breaking point. Fair pay is essential for ensuring safe patient care, for retaining our experienced nursing staff and for recruiting into our profession.

“Our members have made it clear that yet another pay cut is not acceptable. Our strike ballot continues, and I urge every eligible member to cast their vote now.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “An increased offer was made to the staff side, and as has been acknowledged by all parties, we are committed to continuing discussions.”

Unison began balloting its 50,000 members for strike action last week – recommending they back walkouts – while the Royal College of Midwives in Scotland opened its vote last month.

Unite also announced plans for a “targeted” balloting of 2,500 staff across Scotland, including the entirety of the Scottish Ambulance Service workforce.

Radiographers in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde – except those working in cancer care at the Beatson hospital and in breast screening to protect the service in the event of a strike – will be part of the ballot.

