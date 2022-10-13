Games industry has ‘financial interest in fostering addiction’ with loot boxes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Games industry has ‘financial interest in fostering addiction’ with loot boxes

By Press Association
October 13 2022, 3.15pm
The Government has been urged to take action on in-game purchases to safeguard youngsters against harm (Alamy/PA)
The Government has been urged to take action on in-game purchases to safeguard youngsters against harm (Alamy/PA)

The games industry has “a strong financial interest in fostering addiction” it has been warned at Westminster, amid concerns so-called loot boxes are fuelling problem gambling among children and vulnerable people.

The Government has been urged in Parliament to take action on in-game purchases to safeguard youngsters against harm.

Ministers, who have faced criticism for looking to the industry to introduce stronger protections, insist legislation will be considered if deemed necessary.

A call for evidence on loot boxes was launched by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) in 2020.

It found players who have purchased loot boxes may be more likely to experience gambling, mental health and financial harm. The risk may also be higher for children and young people.

Loot boxes are a type of in-game purchase in some video games. Players can purchase a loot box with real money to receive random items, including “power-ups” to help a player compete better in the game and “cosmetic” items, such as virtual clothing.

Some games platforms, such as Xbox, have already taken steps to improve protections, including options that require parental permission for under-18s to spend money within games.

Liberal Democrat and former minister Lord Foster of Bath, who is chairman of Peers for Gambling Reform, argued loot boxes should be treated as gambling and regulated accordingly.

He said: “How can a Government that has stressed that it would take an evidence-based approach, accept that there is a link between loot boxes and harm, yet not legislate to protect people from this harm?”

He added: “I am a fan of the UK games industry. It contributes significantly to the success of our creative industries. And it is a responsible industry.

“But with significant earnings to be made from loot boxes, asking it to take significant steps to reduce its well-documented harms is asking too much of them.”

Lord Foster told peers: “A business model that relies on the fiscal success of harmful products must be regulated by Government and not by the companies themselves.”

Former cabinet secretary and civil service chief Lord Butler of Brockwell said: “Most people would take the view … that when somebody pays for access to a loot box giving the chance of a greater or lesser prize they are taking a gamble.

“If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it probably is a duck.”

He added: “The Government appears to have more confidence in the likelihood that the industry will introduce effective safeguards than many of us do.

“The fact which cannot be escaped is that the industry has a conflict of interest.”

Highlighting the revenue generated by loot box sales, Lord Butler said: “We have to face the fact that the industry has a strong financial interest in fostering addiction.”

Labour frontbencher Baroness Merron said: “It does seem to me the take-up of loot boxes is only likely to increase because they are becoming increasingly important to developers.

“And given the obvious links with gambling as has been acknowledged to some degree, are we not looking at an exponential growth of risk in the coming years.

“We shouldn’t wait for something of a crisis for action, but we should seek to prevent that crisis happening.”

She added: “There is a potential harm that access to loot boxes can do and that is particularly with regard to children. This is about the potential for problem gambling and it does beg the question why the Government has dragged its feet in acting.”

Responding, digital minister Lord Kamall said: “We know that more should be done by games companies and platforms.”

But he added: “Rather than imposing a solution we want to work with the industry and say ‘How will you tackle this problem given your creativity,innovation and technical experience?’

“Play safety should be embedded into the game design.

“The Government expects action and the industry should be aware that the Government will not hesitate to consider legislative options if we deem it necessary.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

A man hosting four Ukrainians in the UK said his monthly £350 payment is “failing to cover the increase in the bills this winter” and called for further support and clarity from the Government regarding its plans (PA)
‘I won’t turf out Ukrainians despite my soaring winter energy bill’
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Jacob King/PA)
Chancellor returns early from US as expectation of major U-turn grows
A candle and a photo at a vigil at St Michael & All Angels church in Leigh-on-Sea Essex for Conservative MP Sir David Amess last October (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Sir David Amess’s successor backs face-to-face meetings as security increased
Liz Truss is expected to be forced to scrap parts of her mini-budget in the days to come, amid growing pressure on the Prime Minister to reassure markets and rescue her administration (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Expectation of major Truss U-turn grows as pressure on PM builds
The Government has been criticised over the transparency of accounts (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Government accounts less reliable due to long delays, MPs warn
Domestic abuse incidents rose last year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Fund for survivors of violence against women helped 20,000 people in six months
Tory research found 52% of buildings owned or used by health boards contain asbestos (PA)
More than half of NHS buildings contain asbestos, research by Tories finds
Scottish Green members are looking to gain a formal endorsement to make free transport home for hospitality staff a mandatory requirement (Nick Ansell/PA)
Greens to vote on free late-night transport for hospitality workers
Presenter Gary Lineker (PA)
Gary Lineker criticises Home Office treatment of refugee he hosted
Fracking is one of several issues causing splits in the Tory Party (Danny Lawson/PA)
Labour would ban fracking ‘once and for all’ – Miliband

Most Read

1
Alistair McCready was sentenced to a year in jail.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
2
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
3
Sibbald has shone in successive United wins. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Sibbald opens up on being sidelined at Dundee United and Liam Fox…
4
Damage done to the Caird Park course in Dundee.
Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades
2
5
Bartosz Maroszek who has a brain tumour had to make own way to hospital when ambulance wasn't available.
No ambulance available when Perth dad with brain tumour had seizure in street
6
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Tobin murder links Picture shows; Peter Tobin and Carol Lannen. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Serial killer Peter Tobin was ‘looked at’ by detectives probing unsolved Dundee murder
7
Around 200 people attended the rally on Thursday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Iranian students in St Andrews say they can’t go home as university rallies for…
8
The Government has been urged to take action on in-game purchases to safeguard youngsters against harm (Alamy/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Child rapist dies behind bars
9
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath
10
Ryan Jack masks on Dundee hotel's bed.
Masks of Rangers star Ryan Jack put on Dundee Apex Hotel bed after bizarre…

More from The Courier

skotoberfest
Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee this…
Yungblud plays a stripped-back Dundee show on Thursday.
GIG GUIDE: Yungblud a coup for Duck Slattery's
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer: Ayr will struggle to keep Lee Bullen and Dipo Akinyemi
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson makes 'extremely tight' end of season prediction as St Johnstone gear up…
The Courier Daily.
LISTEN: What's going on at the site of 'Dundee's Berlin Wall'?
NHS Fife and Tayside buildings among worst in Scotland for asbestos
Marie Paterson who runs her own wellbeing business.
Fife wellbeing expert tells us her 5 healthy sleep habits you can try tonight
Food Train shopping box helping pensioners in Dundee.
Charity urges Dundee to help pensioners who are choosing heating over eating
Be Personnel Dunfermline staff members Ethan Bews, Chris Kennerley, Allan Miller and Rasma Snepste.
Recruitment business Be Personnel opens Dunfermline office

Editor's Picks

Most Commented