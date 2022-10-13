Labour would ban fracking ‘once and for all’ – Miliband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Labour would ban fracking ‘once and for all’ – Miliband

By Press Association
October 13 2022, 10.31pm
Fracking is one of several issues causing splits in the Tory Party (Danny Lawson/PA)
Fracking is one of several issues causing splits in the Tory Party (Danny Lawson/PA)

Labour has pledged to ban fracking “once and for all” as it hit out at suggestions that the Government could move to ban solar farms from much of England’s farmland.

The party intends to work with MPs who oppose fracking to force the Government to maintain the ban, one of several issues to divide the Conservatives since Liz Truss became leader.

The new administration’s environmental commitments have come under severe scrutiny in recent weeks after lifting England’s fracking ban, in place since 2019 following a series of earth tremors, and giving the green light to the expansion of oil and gas operations in the North Sea.

ENERGY Fracking
(PA Graphics)

Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow climate secretary, will visit Bassetlaw on Friday to meet with the party’s candidate Jo White and local residents to listen to concerns about the potential for fracking in their area.

Labour is working to bring forward an opposition day motion to maintain the current ban, Mr Miliband is expected to tell locals during his visit.

In his speech to Labour’s party conference last month, Sir Keir Starmer promised to create a publicly-owned energy company to ensure energy security in the UK.

Mr Miliband said: “Labour will stand with communities in opposing the Conservatives’ dodgy plans to impose expensive, dirty, and dangerous fracking on the British people.

“Fracking would make no difference to energy prices, and could risk the health of local communities, nature, and water supplies.”

Sunday Morning
Shadow secretary of state for climate change and net zero Ed Miliband (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Hitting out at what he called Ms Truss’s “unjust charter for earthquakes”, he said Labour would stand up to her plan to “outsource decisions about local consent to fracking companies”.

Some MPs have been clamouring for a vote on the controversial issue, while the Government has insisted that future applications will be considered where there is local support, although it is not clear how that will be measured.

The 2019 Conservative manifesto pledged not to lift England’s moratorium unless “the science shows categorically it can be done safely”.

A Government-commissioned report by the British Geological Survey (BGS) suggested more data was needed, but despite the lack of scientific progress, Ms Truss’s administration has torn up the manifesto commitment.

Mr Miliband will also visit a solar farm, where he is expected to set out his party’s opposition to any plan that would block new solar projects.

Downing Street this week confirmed that Ms Truss is opposed to the installation of solar panels on productive agricultural lands.

“If Liz Truss blocks solar power she will be declaring unilateral energy disarmament – undermining our energy security and forcing the British people to accept decades of higher energy bills,” Mr Miliband said.

“Only Labour can deliver lower energy bills and energy security for the UK, with our plans for clean power by 2030 – including trebling solar power – and GB Energy, a publicly-owned, clean energy company, to make Britain an energy independent superpower.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Royal Mail will consult on up to 6,000 redundancies as the delivery giant blamed industrial action for mammoth financial losses (PA)
Royal Mail to axe around 6,000 jobs amid fresh strikes
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Jacob King/PA)
Chancellor returns early from US as expectation of major U-turn grows
Be Personnel Dunfermline staff members Ethan Bews, Chris Kennerley, Allan Miller and Rasma Snepste.
Recruitment business Be Personnel opens Dunfermline office
Liz Truss is expected to be forced to scrap parts of her mini-budget in the days to come, amid growing pressure on the Prime Minister to reassure markets and rescue her administration (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Expectation of major Truss U-turn grows as pressure on PM builds
The Government has been criticised over the transparency of accounts (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Government accounts less reliable due to long delays, MPs warn
Ten organisations are urging the Government to ensure that fraud is tackled through the Online Safety Bill (PA)
Consumer champions and finance bodies press for action on online fraud
Priti Patel’s comments come as pressure continues to pile on Liz Truss (Andrew Boyers/PA)
Markets likely to force Liz Truss into more U-turns, says Priti Patel
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said ‘let’s see’ when asked about a U-turn on corporation tax (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Chancellor says ‘let’s see’ on corporation tax U-turn amid growing pressure
Some 2,000 employees at ScotRail are part of the RMT union (Jane Barlow/PA)
ScotRail warns customers to check journeys ahead of further strike action
Colin McLean, CEO of CJ Lang and Spar Scotland.
New staff perks as Dundee Spar owner searches for 80 workers

Most Read

1
Alistair McCready was sentenced to a year in jail.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
2
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
3
Sibbald has shone in successive United wins. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Sibbald opens up on being sidelined at Dundee United and Liam Fox…
4
Damage done to the Caird Park course in Dundee.
Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades
2
5
Bartosz Maroszek who has a brain tumour had to make own way to hospital when ambulance wasn't available.
No ambulance available when Perth dad with brain tumour had seizure in street
6
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Tobin murder links Picture shows; Peter Tobin and Carol Lannen. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Serial killer Peter Tobin was ‘looked at’ by detectives probing unsolved Dundee murder
7
Around 200 people attended the rally on Thursday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Iranian students in St Andrews say they can’t go home as university rallies for…
8
Fracking is one of several issues causing splits in the Tory Party (Danny Lawson/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Child rapist dies behind bars
9
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath
10
Ryan Jack masks on Dundee hotel's bed.
Masks of Rangers star Ryan Jack put on Dundee Apex Hotel bed after bizarre…

More from The Courier

skotoberfest
Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee this…
Yungblud plays a stripped-back Dundee show on Thursday.
GIG GUIDE: Yungblud a coup for Duck Slattery's
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer: Ayr will struggle to keep Lee Bullen and Dipo Akinyemi
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson makes 'extremely tight' end of season prediction as St Johnstone gear up…
The Courier Daily.
LISTEN: What's going on at the site of 'Dundee's Berlin Wall'?
NHS Fife and Tayside buildings among worst in Scotland for asbestos
Marie Paterson who runs her own wellbeing business.
Fife wellbeing expert tells us her 5 healthy sleep habits you can try tonight
Food Train shopping box helping pensioners in Dundee.
Charity urges Dundee to help pensioners who are choosing heating over eating
Willie Collum is looking forward to the introduction of VAR when Hibs and St Johnstone clash on October 21. Image: SNS
Willie Collum: Referees are sick of hitting the headlines - VAR is our rewind…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented