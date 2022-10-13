Fund for survivors of violence against women helped 20,000 people in six months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fund for survivors of violence against women helped 20,000 people in six months

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 12.03am
Domestic abuse incidents rose last year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Domestic abuse incidents rose last year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A fund for survivors of violence against women and girls has helped nearly 20,000 people in its first six months, the Scottish Government has said.

The Delivering Equally Safe fund provided £9.5 million to 121 projects between October last year and March 2022.

More than £38 million is due to be distributed by September next year.

The projects supported include one-to-one emotional and practical support, as well as refuge, legal or financial advice.

Figures for 2020-21 show the number of domestic abuse incidents recorded by police rose for the fifth year in a row, to total 65,251.

Bill of Rights
Christina McKelvie said the fund supports ‘lifeline’ services for survivors (PA)

Equalities minister Christina McKelvie said: “The projects supported through our Delivering Equally Safe fund offer a lifeline to survivors of violence and abuse.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is a core priority for the Scottish Government, and this fund is a key element ensuring innovative projects can support survivors and tackle the root causes of violence and abuse.”

The minister visited the Saoirse project in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, which helps women affected by substance abuse and domestic abuse.

Ms McKelvie continued: “I have been moved and inspired by conversations with the women supported by Saoirse.

“By bringing together specialist services for both domestic abuse and substance use, Saoirse targets the multiple, complex issues that these women may be going through, helping them rebuild their lives.

“This is just one of 121 projects across Scotland that we are supporting through this fund.

“I am deeply grateful to all the organisations involved for the extraordinary work they do, and for supporting 20,000 survivors in just six months.”

