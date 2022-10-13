Government accounts less reliable due to long delays, MPs warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government accounts less reliable due to long delays, MPs warn

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 12.04am Updated: October 14 2022, 7.36am
The Government has been criticised over the transparency of accounts (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Long delays in publishing Government accounts have reduced their value and transparency, MPs have said.

The influential Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) criticised the Treasury for releasing the 2019-20 Whole of Government Accounts (WGA) 26 months after the year-end and five months after the statutory deadline.

The WGA should provide “a uniquely comprehensive view of how government manages taxpayer’s money and of the position of public finances,” the PAC said in a new report.

But the committee said the delay, caused partly by the impacts of Covid-19 on finance departments and worsened by the Treasury’s “poor” implementation of a new IT system, undermined its usefulness.

“Delays reduce the value and transparency of information in the WGA to the public and to decision makers in government, and reduces the certainty of any consequent insights, conclusions, or decisions,” the PAC said.

The WGA is also “increasingly unreliable and incomplete” because of failures in the local audit market, which were exacerbated by the pandemic.

Only 45% of 2019-20 local audits in England and Wales were completed by the deadline due to the problems, which the PAC warned are escalating, with the proportion of 2020–21 audits completed on time plummeting to 9%.

Coronavirus – Tue Dec 8, 2020
PAC chair Dame Meg Hillier said failures in local government audit have left councils in the dark and the same picture is emerging in the cross-government national accounts (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor)

The PAC said the Treasury “must improve its project management to meet future timetables” and called for enhanced reporting on climate change, the long-term costs of the Covid response, and the impact of inflation on budgets, spending and pay reviews.

PAC chair Dame Meg Hillier said: “Failures in local government audit have left councils operating in the dark, without the management information needed to make key spending decisions in the round and balance their books.

“Now we see the same picture emerging in the cross-government national accounts.

“We still desperately need to see the big picture as the Government balances one massive intervention after another – from the pandemic response to the interrelated energy, climate, and cost-of-living crises we face now and into the future.

“The public also deserves a clear and transparent record of the full costs and liabilities that generations of current and future taxpayers have been committed to.”

The PAC also criticised the Government for failing to set out the consequences of planned Civil Service staffing cuts.

The Government announced its intention to slash 91,000 jobs over the next three years but does not yet understand the scale or cost of redundancies or the effect on public services, the committee warned.

“This scale of headcount reduction has the potential to bring about significant consequences for departmental service quality and delivery,” the PAC said.

Labour accused the Government of “reckless abandon” over the delays in publishing the transparency data.

The party’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, said: “At every twist and turn, the Conservatives attempt to cover up the shocking state they’ve left our public finances in. Ministers have broken their own rules, held local services back, and failed to deliver. Their mismanagement of public finances, shoddy accounting practices and this flagrant lack of openness show they just can’t be trusted.

“Labour will turn the page on years of Tory reckless abandon, creating an Office of Value for Money so taxpayers’ money is treated with the respect it deserves and the British public gets real transparency.”

A Treasury spokesperson said: “Our regular reporting ensures our accounts are reliable. We are working with stakeholders across the public sector, including the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to improve the timeliness of accounts.

“The Government will respond to the committee’s recommendations in due course.”

