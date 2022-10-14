Sir David Amess’s successor backs face-to-face meetings as security increased

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sir David Amess’s successor backs face-to-face meetings as security increased

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 1.11am Updated: October 15 2022, 8.25am
Southend West MP, Anna Firth at the Iveagh Conservative Club in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the death of Sir David Amess (Stefan Rouseau/PA)
Southend West MP, Anna Firth at the Iveagh Conservative Club in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the death of Sir David Amess (Stefan Rouseau/PA)

The successor of murdered MP Sir David Amess is determined to keep meeting constituents face to face but security at her surgeries has had to be increased, she said in an interview a year on from the veteran politician’s death.

The 69-year-old father of five was stabbed to death while meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15 2021.

Jurors found Sir David’s killer, Ali Harbi Ali, guilty of murder after just 18 minutes of deliberation at the Old Bailey in April, and he was handed a whole-life prison term.

Anna Firth was elected as MP for Southend West at a by-election in February.

Speaking a year on from Sir David’s murder, 56-year-old Ms Firth said: “One of the things I was very determined to do in carrying on his legacy was to continue meeting people face to face.

“I think it’s a really important aspect of an MP’s job that people can contact you if they’ve got problems.

“It’s something that David thought as well.”

Sir David Amess photo
A candle and a photo at a vigil at St Michael & All Angels church in Leigh-on-Sea Essex for Conservative MP Sir David Amess last October (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

She said she has continued with surgeries, but they are now held “where we’ve got slightly more security”.

“I think in some ways obviously I would rather we didn’t have any barriers to seeing your MP but I would far rather that we do things safely, particularly as some of my staff were also involved with Sir David and I’m really, really lucky that some of his team have stayed with me,” Ms Firth said.

“It’s really important that we keep them safe.”

She said she had been on a wreck diving holiday when she heard that an MP in the UK had been stabbed.

Ms Firth said she learned later that day that it was Sir David.

“I genuinely think to this day no-one can really believe that such a lovely, lovely man and fantastic MP could be taken from us just going about his job, doing the most brilliant job, and in a church,” she said.

Anna Firth
Anna Firth (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir David had served Southend West since 1997, and Basildon before that since 1983, and Ms Firth said it was “as if he knew everybody”.

“It was as if he was a headmaster who didn’t just have 500 pupils to know and look after,” she said.

“He had 70,000 and he knew every one of them.”

Ms Firth said it was an “enormous privilege” to serve as his successor and “hard in one sense because people need to talk”.

“They need to talk about their memories of Sir David and their reflections,” she said.

“But because he was such an amazing MP it means that there’s a fantastic legacy.

“My biggest problem is how to do as many things as Sir David did.

“I’m convinced he must have had about six body doubles following him around the constituency.

“He supported so many people and so many charities and to such a high level, so it’s a challenge but it’s a wonderful challenge to have.”

John Lamb, chairman of the Southend West Conservative Association, said Sir David had wanted to meet his constituents in the community.

The 74-year-old said: “We used to have surgeries (at Sir David’s constituency office) but for David it wasn’t good enough.

“Because the bus services weren’t that good he wanted to go out and meet the people so he did, he got out and about.

“We’ve had to improve the security around how we do it but our new MP Anna is in fact still very keen to meet the people and to help them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Sir Keir Starmer speaking at the Labour Regional Conference in Barnsley (Danny Lawson/PA)
Labour ‘will turn Britain into green growth superpower’, Sir Keir Starmer says
Senior MP Tobias Ellwood also welcomed the appointment of Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor (Yui Mok/PA)
Tory MP Tobias Ellwood has whip restored
There is a conditional licence for coal extraction in parts of Scotland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Scottish Government to take ‘no support’ position on coal mining – Lorna Slater
Sir Keir Starmer addressed the Labour regional conference in Barnsley (PA)
Starmer quotes famous Kinnock put-down in attack on Tories’ ‘grotesque chaos’
Jeremy Hunt, the new Chancellor, effectively signalled plans to tear up the Prime Minister’s economic agenda (Aaron Chown/PA)
Hunt: Tax rises and spending cuts on cards with ‘difficult’ decisions ahead
Miriam Margolyes said she had wanted to tell new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt “f*** you” (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Miriam Margolyes swears on Radio 4 as she wishes new Chancellor good luck
Sir David Amess was murdered one year ago (PA)
Truss and Starmer lead tributes to Sir David Amess on anniversary of his murder
Jeremy Hunt takes over from Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor (Victoria Jones/PA)
Difficult decisions on tax and spending to come, warns new Chancellor
How have the papers reacted to Liz Truss’s efforts to save her premiership? (Daniel Leal/PA)
How have the papers reacted to Liz Truss’s efforts to save her premiership?
Prime Minister Liz Truss is bidding to rescue her premiership, after another extraordinary day in Westminster (Daniel Leal/PA)
Truss fighting to stay in power after day of chaos in Westminster

Most Read

1
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
2
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
3
McGinn, left, and Sneijder. Image: SNS/DCT
John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead
4
Damage done to the Caird Park course in Dundee.
Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades
2
5
Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who had ‘two very happy years’ in Fife
6
Alistair McCready was sentenced to a year in jail.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
7
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
8
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
9
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath
10
Police carried out a missing person search.
Missing Glenrothes pensioner traced safe and well

More from The Courier

Unsung Dundee heroine Frances Wright.
Frances Wright: Dundee woman's efforts to end slavery and pioneer women's rights celebrated in…
A flock of pink-footed geese fly past the moon as they arrive at Loch Leven.
'The beauty of the Earth makes it worth the fight': Jim Crumley's landmark book…
Following the river.
WALK THIS WAY: Laggan Hill in Perth and Kinross
Not again!? Scots suffer another heartbreaker in New Zealand, but this is getting to…
Scott McMann found the net for United in the Reserve Cup match
Scott McMann: Being dropped was 'reset' I needed to stake real claim for Dundee…
Alex Jakubiak has scored four times this season (Image: SNS).
Dundee's Alex Jakubiak set to return as boss Gary Bowyer highlights key role for…
Southend West MP, Anna Firth at the Iveagh Conservative Club in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the death of Sir David Amess (Stefan Rouseau/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Oh what a night to be a winner
The Ice Cream Wars, from crime author Denise Mina, is a documentary series about a vicious gang war which tore through Glasgow's tough housing estates in the early Eighties. Image: Two Rivers Media/BBC Scotland
TELLYBOX: The tragic, violent tale of the Ice Cream Wars
The exterior of the World's End pub in Edinburgh. The Hunt for the World's End Killers is an important piece of social history.
PAUL WHITELAW: World's End Killers documentary a sensitive and important work
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented