‘Northern Ireland Protocol being used to hold institutions hostage’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

‘Northern Ireland Protocol being used to hold institutions hostage’

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 10.52am
Brexit has contributed significantly to the paralysis of devolved institutions, the Council of Europe said (Paul Faith/PA)
Brexit has contributed significantly to the paralysis of devolved institutions, the Council of Europe said (Paul Faith/PA)

The Northern Ireland Protocol is being used to hold institutions there “hostage”, the Council of Europe has heard.

Parties on both sides should “seek in a constructive spirit practical solutions” to ensure smooth implementation of the protocol, a debate at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) was told.

The assembly approved a resolution entitled “the impact of Brexit on human rights on the island of Ireland”.

Within that, it was stated that while polls have shown the protocol “is not a primary concern for the population”, it has been “used as a pretext to hold public institutions hostage”.

The resolution said Brexit had “reignited deep-seated tensions in Northern Irish society, furthering political division and contributing significantly to the paralysis of devolved institutions”.

Greek politician George Katrougalos, who is a representative on the Council of Europe assembly, lamented that “the main unionist party refuses to collaborate with the government according to the provisions of the Good Friday agreement”.

The DUP is blocking the functioning of the powersharing institutions in Belfast as part of its protest against the protocol that has created barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said he would work intensively to create the conditions for all parties in Northern Ireland to return to a functioning Assembly (Brian Lawless/PA)
Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said he would work intensively to create the conditions for all parties in Northern Ireland to return to a functioning Assembly (Brian Lawless/PA)

The UK Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by way of a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed domestic legislation that would empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

Current legislation says that unless Stormont is restored by October 28, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has to call fresh Assembly elections, something he has said he is prepared to do.

Mr Katrougalos said: “We should all of us continue to support ways of making Northern Ireland institutions more stable and more resistant to political turbulence.”

He also warned that the UK “should avoid any unilateral acts”.

Relations between the UK and EU appear to have improved since Liz Truss became Prime Minister and London and Brussels have been talking up the potential for a deal through fresh negotiations.

Earlier this week, Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said he was speaking with Mr Heaton-Harris regularly and committed to working “quite intensively over the next few weeks to try to create the conditions to allow all parties in Northern Ireland to believe that they can move back into the space to establish an executive and a functioning Assembly”.

Mr Coveney said he hoped for a “breakthrough on some of these issues in the next few weeks so that we can have the basis for a step forward on some of the contentious issues before the end of October”.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said that any agreement over the protocol must produce an outcome which is acceptable to unionists.

The PACE resolution called on parties in Northern Ireland to return to power-sharing “immediately” and to “refrain from political acts which undermine the ability of Northern Ireland’s institutions to function”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

Liz Truss campaigned for the Tory leadership on a promise to axe the planned corporation tax rise (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss promises £19bn extra taxes for big companies after U-turn
Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press conference at Downing Street (Daniel Leal/PA)
Truss defends her low tax agenda as she makes major U-turn and sacks Chancellor
Jeremy Hunt pictured during the Conservative Party leadership campaign in 2019 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Jeremy Hunt is fourth Chancellor in just over three months
Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Sadiq Khan: Kwasi Kwarteng not the only problem with Liz Truss’ Government
Kwasi Kwarteng and Jeremy Hunt (Aaron Chown/Danny Lawson/PA)
Jeremy Hunt becomes Chancellor as Kwasi Kwarteng is dramatically sacked
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss have faced much controversy in their first few weeks in the top political roles (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Timeline: Liz Truss’s turbulent time as Prime Minister
Kwasi Kwarteng leaves 11 Downing Street, London, after being sacked as Chancellor (Victoria Jones/PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng pays price for mini-budget chaos as he is sacked by Liz Truss
Live: Liz Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor
Kwasi Kwarteng arrives in Downing Street after returning from the US early (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kwarteng ‘sacked’ as Chancellor over mini-budget chaos
Prime Minister Liz Truss after delivering her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference (Aaron Chown/PA)
Liz Truss’s history of U-turns amid speculation of corporation tax reversal

Most Read

1
Damage done to the Caird Park course in Dundee.
Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades
2
2
Alistair McCready was sentenced to a year in jail.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
3
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
4
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
5
McGinn, left, and Sneijder. Image: SNS/DCT
John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead
6
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath
7
Missing man, Robert Latto, 71, from Glenrothes.
Concern for missing Glenrothes pensioner with ‘poor health’
8
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee M&S reopens following serious assault and break-in
9
The living Christmas tree is on the Nethergate.
Living Christmas tree will be in Dundee city centre 365 days a year
10
Sibbald has shone in successive United wins. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Sibbald opens up on being sidelined at Dundee United and Liam Fox…

More from The Courier

George Leslie Norris died in a crash on the A9 at Kingussie. Image: Police Scotland.
Man killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer named
The A9 near Breedon Shierglas Quarry is blocked in both directions due to a collision. Image: Google Maps.
A9 closed in both directions near Blair Atholl after crash
St Leonards School in St Andrews has been named the UK's Independent School of the Year 2022 for International Student Experience. Image: St Leonards Independent School in St Andrews.
Why St Leonards School has scooped a national award for International Student Experience
Lateral flow test kit showing a positive test result
Covid Scotland: Dundee case numbers decline as rest of Tayside and Fife rises
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
To go with story by Jake Keith. A Dundee rugby team set up in memory of a player who took his own life is to host a series of mental health seminars featuring former All Black Ben Atiga. Picture shows; Former soldier Adam Grassie and right, Ben Atiga in his playing days.. Dundee. Supplied by SNS Group Date; 14/10/2014
Former All Black to visit Dundee rugby team set up in memory of player…
Mustafizur Rahman.
Fife rapist attacked teenager in his car after she mistook it for taxi
Dan Johnson protests on top of the police van.
VIDEO: Dunkeld pair arrested for police van stunt during London climate change protests
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu October 8 Picture shows; Pork curry in a hurry. QMS. Supplied by QMS Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Make a real saving by swapping chicken for pork in this…
Rory Skinner on the podium at Cadwell Park earlier this season. Image: RorySkinner.com
Dream move into Moto2 World Championship for Perth motorcycle racer Rory Skinner

Editor's Picks

Most Commented