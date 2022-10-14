Sadiq Khan: Kwasi Kwarteng not the only problem with Liz Truss’ Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politics

Sadiq Khan: Kwasi Kwarteng not the only problem with Liz Truss’ Government

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 2.31pm Updated: October 14 2022, 2.59pm
Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Sadiq Khan has said the problems affecting the current Tory Government do not just lie with the former chancellor – but also with Liz Truss.

The Mayor of London said the responsibility for Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget which has brought turmoil to the financial market also lies with the Prime Minister.

Speaking before the chancellor was sacked, Mr Khan told the PA news agency this morning: “I’ve never known a more incompetent Government. I’ve never known a Government with such a bad start than Liz Truss’ Government.

“I’ve never known a budget as bad as (the) kamikaze mini-budget from Kwasi Kwarteng. I think it’s really important that Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng undo the damage done by the mini-budget.

“It’s quite clear it’s the mini-budget that led to the markets essentially crashing and the pound going through the floor.

“They’ve got to do a U-turn on all the bad stuff in the mini-budget. They’ve got to be supporting families, not just by borrowing, but having a windfall (tax) on these (energy companies).”

“If it needs to happen, certain members of her Cabinet should be sacked. What Liz Truss should do is give the British public the opportunity for voting for a fresh start and have a general election.”

Battersea Power Station grand opening
The grand opening of Battersea Power Station in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Labour politician Mr Khan also said he had an “oh my God” reaction when he learned that the then-chancellor had gone to the annual International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting in Washington.

He added: “This is not just at Kwasi Kwarteng’s door, this is Liz Truss’s mini-budget.

“Some of the things announced in the mini-budget were the things she promised during the Conservative leadership contest.

“She made promises to a small number of Conservative members and donors and now those chicks have come home to roost.

“The irony is the Conservatives worship the market, but it’s quite clear the market doesn’t worship the Tories.”

Battersea Power Station grand opening
Members of the public enter the Power Station, at the grand opening of Battersea Power Station in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Khan was at Battersea Power Station on Friday for the official opening of the development.

The 10-year project has transformed the derelict building into a retail, housing and entertainment location.

But the Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC) has received criticism from the local Labour-run council Wandsworth, which refused to attend the opening.

The councillors claim that a small fraction, 9%, of the 4,000 new homes planned, will be affordable. BPSDC has stated 20% of the homes built will be affordable.

When Mr Khan, a Labour mayor, was asked why he decided to attend, he told PA: “I’m disappointed, there is not enough affordable housing, 9% is not enough, but that’s a legacy from the old Conservative council and the former mayor.”

He said “it’s important to learn the lessons” of the development, adding that it is an “exciting destination” for leisure, retail and work, and cited the new jobs created in the 42-acre space.

Mr Khan was also asked about the Metropolitan Police, who are under special measures following a series of scandals.

They are investigating more than 600 of their own officers over sexual and domestic abuse allegations.

Battersea Power Station grand opening
A welcome sign at the entrance of the Power Station, at the grand opening of Battersea Power Station in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Khan clashed with the former Met Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick, who resigned earlier this year and was replaced by Sir Mark Rowley.

Mr Khan said: “I was the guy that lost confidence in the former commissioner’s ability to address the issues that concern me and Londoners.

“I’ve got confidence in Sir Mark Rowley, he’s a reforming commissioner. He understands the scale of the challenge.

“He’s not defensive. He’s not arrogant. He’s got the humility to realise there are big issues in the police service that need to be addressed.

“It doesn’t detract from the thousands of brave officers there are but there are big issues raised by women and girls, by members of the black community, by minority communities, by the LGBT community that must be addressed.

“Sir Mark has my full confidence and support.”

Metropolitan Police Commissioner
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (PA)

Mr Khan also pointed out that Baroness Louise Casey of Blackstock has been appointed to conduct a review of Met culture and standards, which she will publish on Monday, and the Met’s work with His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

“It’s really important there is no defensiveness,” he added.

“We have to give Sir Mark the time. We have to give Sir Mark our support.”

