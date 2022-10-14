Jeremy Hunt is fourth Chancellor in just over three months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Jeremy Hunt is fourth Chancellor in just over three months

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 2.51pm
Jeremy Hunt pictured during the Conservative Party leadership campaign in 2019 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Jeremy Hunt pictured during the Conservative Party leadership campaign in 2019 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Jeremy Hunt is the UK’s fourth Chancellor of the Exchequer in just over three months, and the fifth person to hold the role in three years.

He replaces Kwasi Kwarteng, who was chancellor for just 38 days.

Mr Kwarteng was preceded by Nadhim Zahawi, who had the job for 63 days and who had taken over from Rishi Sunak in July.

POLITICS Tory
(PA Graphics)

Mr Sunak was appointed chancellor in February 2020 and served for 873 days before resigning.

He had taken over from Sajid Javid, who had resigned from the role after just 204 days.

Such a rapid turnover of chancellors is unprecedented in modern history.

It is necessary to go back almost 100 years to find a period of similar upheaval.

Between 1921 and 1924 the UK had a total of six chancellors: Austen Chamberlain, whose tenure ended in April 1921; then Robert Horne (April 1921 to October 1922), Stanley Baldwin (October 1922 to August 1923), Neville Chamberlain (August 1923 to January 1924), Philip Snowden (January to November 1924), and Winston Churchill, who took up the job in November 1924.

The recent turnover of chancellors comes after a period which typically saw one person hold the role for several years.

Just four people served as chancellor in the 22 years between 1997 and 2019: Gordon Brown, Alistair Darling, George Osborne and Philip Hammond.

This compares with the five chancellors the UK has now had since 2019.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss campaigned for the Tory leadership on a promise to axe the planned corporation tax rise (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss promises £19bn extra taxes for big companies after U-turn
Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press conference at Downing Street (Daniel Leal/PA)
Truss defends her low tax agenda as she makes major U-turn and sacks Chancellor
Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Sadiq Khan: Kwasi Kwarteng not the only problem with Liz Truss’ Government
Kwasi Kwarteng and Jeremy Hunt (Aaron Chown/Danny Lawson/PA)
Jeremy Hunt becomes Chancellor as Kwasi Kwarteng is dramatically sacked
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss have faced much controversy in their first few weeks in the top political roles (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Timeline: Liz Truss’s turbulent time as Prime Minister
Kwasi Kwarteng leaves 11 Downing Street, London, after being sacked as Chancellor (Victoria Jones/PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng pays price for mini-budget chaos as he is sacked by Liz Truss
Live: Liz Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor
Kwasi Kwarteng arrives in Downing Street after returning from the US early (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kwarteng ‘sacked’ as Chancellor over mini-budget chaos
Prime Minister Liz Truss after delivering her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference (Aaron Chown/PA)
Liz Truss’s history of U-turns amid speculation of corporation tax reversal
Prime Minister Liz Truss is to hold a press conference amid speculation of a major U-turn on Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget (PA)
Liz Truss to hold press conference amid calls for mini-budget U-turn

Most Read

1
Damage done to the Caird Park course in Dundee.
Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades
2
2
Alistair McCready was sentenced to a year in jail.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
3
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
4
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
5
McGinn, left, and Sneijder. Image: SNS/DCT
John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead
6
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath
7
Missing man, Robert Latto, 71, from Glenrothes.
Concern for missing Glenrothes pensioner with ‘poor health’
8
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee M&S reopens following serious assault and break-in
9
The living Christmas tree is on the Nethergate.
Living Christmas tree will be in Dundee city centre 365 days a year
10
Sibbald has shone in successive United wins. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Sibbald opens up on being sidelined at Dundee United and Liam Fox…

More from The Courier

George Leslie Norris died in a crash on the A9 at Kingussie. Image: Police Scotland.
Man killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer named
The A9 near Breedon Shierglas Quarry is blocked in both directions due to a collision. Image: Google Maps.
A9 closed in both directions near Blair Atholl after crash
St Leonards School in St Andrews has been named the UK's Independent School of the Year 2022 for International Student Experience. Image: St Leonards Independent School in St Andrews.
Why St Leonards School has scooped a national award for International Student Experience
Lateral flow test kit showing a positive test result
Covid Scotland: Dundee case numbers decline as rest of Tayside and Fife rises
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
To go with story by Jake Keith. A Dundee rugby team set up in memory of a player who took his own life is to host a series of mental health seminars featuring former All Black Ben Atiga. Picture shows; Former soldier Adam Grassie and right, Ben Atiga in his playing days.. Dundee. Supplied by SNS Group Date; 14/10/2014
Former All Black to visit Dundee rugby team set up in memory of player…
Mustafizur Rahman.
Fife rapist attacked teenager in his car after she mistook it for taxi
Dan Johnson protests on top of the police van.
VIDEO: Dunkeld pair arrested for police van stunt during London climate change protests
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu October 8 Picture shows; Pork curry in a hurry. QMS. Supplied by QMS Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Make a real saving by swapping chicken for pork in this…
Rory Skinner on the podium at Cadwell Park earlier this season. Image: RorySkinner.com
Dream move into Moto2 World Championship for Perth motorcycle racer Rory Skinner

Editor's Picks

Most Commented