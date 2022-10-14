Pound falls further and bonds under pressure despite Government tax U-turn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pound falls further and bonds under pressure despite Government tax U-turn

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 3.42pm Updated: October 14 2022, 5.46pm
The Bank of England in the city of London after sterling slumped following Liz Truss’s speech (Yui Mok/PA)
The Bank of England in the city of London after sterling slumped following Liz Truss's speech (Yui Mok/PA)

The Bank of England bought just £1.5 billion in gilts on Friday as its intervention to prop up the markets after the chancellor’s mini- budget came to an end on the same day as he lost his job.

The pound and UK Government bonds also came back under pressure despite the Prime Minister’s decision to reverse corporation tax plans as the financial markets seek further action.

It came after a turbulent day which saw Liz Truss oust Kwasi Kwarteng after a 38-day spell as chancellor which was marked by severe volatility across the financial markets.

Trading in the pound and gilts, UK government bonds, became more positive early on Friday after reports that parts of the Government’s mini-budget announcement would be scrapped.

The chancellor’s unfunded tax-cutting plans in the mini-budget last month led to a surge in yields on gilts.

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Ex-chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)

Amid the chaos, the Bank of England stepped in with a promise to buy up to £65 billion in gilts to prop up the market.

By the time the gilt purchasing programme ended on Friday the Bank had spent just £19.3 billion of that, buying a little under £1.5 billion on the day.

Separately, the Prime Minister confirmed that the Government will now reverse on over £18 billion worth of spending commitments from the mini-budget, by reversing her policy to axe the planned rise in corporation tax from 19% to 25%.

Sterling had pared back some of its early losses after the chancellor’s exit was confirmed.

However, the pound fell back after a brief press conference which announced the reversal on corporation tax as the only major change to fiscal policy.

Ms Truss reaffirmed plans to outline the Government’s fiscal strategy on October 31, alongside projection by the Office for Budget Responsibility.

After stock markets closed, the pound had dropped 1.2% and could buy just 1.12 US dollars.

Meanwhile, the update also sparked another jump in gilt yields, which rise as bond prices fall.

The yield on 30-year UK Government bonds increased by 0.3 percentage points to 4.8% – representing an increase in the cost of state borrowing.

Gilts had seen yields surge as high as 5.1% after the chancellor’s mini-budget was announced in September, causing particular distress for many UK pension funds.

Pressure to gilts returned on Tuesday after traders were spooked by Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey’s firm message that the central bank’s bond-buying scheme would not be extended beyond Friday.

However, an increase in gilt purchases by the Bank of England towards the end of this week and rumours regarding Government policy reversals helped prices recover.

