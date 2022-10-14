Russia cannot sustain renewed campaign of attacks on Ukraine, officials say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russia cannot sustain renewed campaign of attacks on Ukraine, officials say

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 3.56pm
A woman carries a box with food as locals receive humanitarian goods in Sviatohirsk, Ukraine, Tuesday (Francisco Seco/PA)
The renewed campaign of Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities is not something Vladimir Putin will be able to “sustain indefinitely”, western officials have said.

The words come after Moscow launched a wave of deadly missile and drone attacks on the country’s cities and power plants this week.

Putin’s comments on nuclear use have also been described as “deeply irresponsible”, but officials have said they do not see it as a “nuclear crisis”.

A western official said the recent Russian attacks were “further barbaric assaults on the civilian population”.

Putin and his forces were accused of war crimes by the UK and allies after a wave of missile and drone strikes.

The blasts followed a barrage which killed 19 and injured scores more in cities including Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Monday.

One western official said: “There can be no excuse for such attacks and we absolutely support the Ukrainians in their ability to defend themselves against them.

“Russia is… rapidly exhausting its supply of long range precision munitions – in particular its air-launched cruise missiles.

“So this is not a campaign it will be able to sustain indefinitely.

“Meanwhile, Ukrainians already proved that they were able to shoot down a significant proportion of those missiles and with the additional support of the UK and other western countries… they will be better able to do so in future.”

Speaking about the Russian president’s words on nuclear usage, the official added: “Putin’s comments about nuclear use are deeply irresponsible.

“No other country is talking about nuclear use in and around Ukraine.

“We do not see this as a nuclear crisis.

“Putin should be clear that… any use at all of nuclear weapons would break a taboo on nuclear use that has held since 1945 and would lead to severe consequences for Russia as well as for everybody else.”

