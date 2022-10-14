Former Labour deputy leader and Winston Churchill’s grandson on peerages list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Labour deputy leader and Winston Churchill’s grandson on peerages list

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 5.03pm Updated: October 14 2022, 5.34pm
Former Labour Party deputy leader Tom Watson will enter the House of Lords (Victoria Jones/PA)
Former Labour Party deputy leader Tom Watson will enter the House of Lords (Victoria Jones/PA)

Tom Watson, Arlene Foster and former Tory MP Sir Nicholas Soames are among those set to enter the House of Lords.

A total of 26 figures have been made members of the House of Lords as part of the latest honours list.

The peerages were conferred by the King on recommendation from the Prime Minister, further to advice from former prime minister Boris Johnson.

Included in the list are Sir Winston Churchill’s grandson Sir Nicholas, who was expelled from the Conservatives by Mr Johnson for rebelling on Brexit.

Dame Arlene Foster
Dame Arlene Foster (Liam McBurney/PA)

Dame Arlene, who was forced out as leader of the DUP last year and is a former Northern Ireland first minister, was also included in the list and will sit as a non-affiliated peer.

Mr Watson, a former deputy leader of the Labour Party, was among those nominated by Sir Keir Starmer.

Others nominated by Mr Johnson include former minister Sir Hugo Swire, as well as ex-MP Angie Bray.

Graham Evans, who lost his Commons seat in 2017 in Weaver Vale, will also enter the House of Lords, alongside businessman and National Gallery trustee Sir Michael Hintze.

Stewart Jackson, another former MP and a special adviser at the Department for Exiting the European Union, also gets a peerage.

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), will be made a peer after being nominated by Labour, alongside Ruth Smeeth, a former Labour MP for Stoke-on-Trent North.

Peter Weir, a former education minister in Northern Ireland, will enter the Lords after being nominated by the DUP, while chairman of Network Rail Sir Peter Hendy has also been nominated as a crossbench peer.

Paul Dacre, the editor-in-chief of DMG Media which publishes the Daily Mail and Metro newspapers, was not on the list despite previously being tipped to receive the honour.

Three Conservative MPs were also awarded knighthoods.

Jake Berry, the Tory MP and Conservative Party chairman, and former culture secretary John Whittingdale were honoured.

Mr Johnson’s former parliamentary private secretary James Duddridge, a current international trade minister, also received the honour of the Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George for “political and public service”.

