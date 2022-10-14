Ed Miliband mocks David Cameron’s 2015 ‘chaos’ tweet after Liz Truss U-turn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ed Miliband mocks David Cameron’s 2015 ‘chaos’ tweet after Liz Truss U-turn

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 5.57pm
Ed Miliband prompted viral reaction online after quoting a tweet of David Cameron’s from 2015 (Stefan Rosseau/PA)
Ed Miliband prompted viral reaction online after quoting a tweet of David Cameron’s from 2015 (Stefan Rosseau/PA)

Ed Miliband has reshared David Cameron’s 2015 tweet that the UK faced a choice between himself as prime minister or “chaos” with the former Labour leader, accompanied by a clown emoji.

Mr Cameron was elected prime minister over Mr Miliband just three days after writing to his Twitter followers that “Britain faces a simple and inescapable choice – stability and strong Government with me, or chaos with Ed Miliband”.

The now-shadow climate secretary’s use of the clown emoji accrued more than 70,000 likes in an hour following Liz Truss’s tumultuous day as Prime Minister – which included the sacking of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and U-turning on his mini-budget.

Mr Miliband posted a second tweet shortly after: “The fever that has taken over the Tory party didn’t start with Liz Truss.

“Trickle down economics has been the guiding philosophy for 12 years. It has failed.”

Thousands of Twitter users responded to the tweet.

Comedian Rob Beckett referenced what were perceived to be embarrassing photos of Mr Miliband eating a bacon sandwich in the run-up to his election defeat in May 2015.

“Top level shithousery from (Ed Miliband)… if it wasn’t for that pesky bacon sandwich. What could have been,” Beckett wrote.

Ed Miliband election campaign
Comedian Rob Beckett responded to Ed Miliband (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It comes as Ms Truss appoints Jeremy Hunt as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, his predecessor paying the price for the unveiling of a chaotic mini-budget and subsequent plummeting of the pound.

