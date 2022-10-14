Greens to debate nine-point plan from unions on tackling cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Greens to debate nine-point plan from unions on tackling cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 12.03am
The Scottish Greens are meeting in Dundee this weekend (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Scottish Greens are meeting in Dundee this weekend (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Scottish Green Party will debate a nine-point plan to tackle poverty and the cost of living at its autumn conference in Dundee this weekend.

The plan has been developed by the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) and includes a commitment to a real pay rise for all public sector workers.

It will be debated as an emergency motion on Sunday and seeks to tie elected Green representatives, including those in Government, to voting in line with the aims of the campaign.

The “Scotland Demands Better” motion was submitted by the Scottish Greens’ Trade Union Group.

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater has said she supports the principles of the motion but warned the funding settlement from Westminster means “really difficult decisions” have to be made.

STUC general secretary Roz Foyer said: “It’s hugely welcome that, right off the bat, the Scottish Green Trade Union Group has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with our Scotland Demands Better campaign.

“Our communities are suffering. This cost-of-living emergency has brought workers to their knees, unable to heat their homes, feed their families or afford the basic commodities of life.

“Politicians cannot be found wanting whilst those who elect them – working people – struggle to survive.

“We need to see a united political alliance backing our campaign, putting pressure on the Scottish Government to provide real help for people across Scotland.

“That process can start this weekend with the Scottish Greens backing the emergency motion from the Green Trade Union Group.”

Scottish Green Party conference
Lorna Slater said she supports the principles of the motion (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ms Slater said public sector workers “absolutely deserve fair pay”.

The minister added: “The Scottish Government, of course, is constrained in our budgeting by the block grant from Westminster, and that makes us have to make very difficult decisions.

“So within what we’re able to do the Scottish Government wants to make sure that everybody has the best pay settlement that we can possibly afford to achieve.”

The co-leader said she had not yet seen the exact wording of the motion and would examine it at the conference.

She said: “It’s something that absolutely we would support the principle of.

“But the reality of the situation in Scotland is that we are dependent on our funding from Westminster and that funding has not been committed to matching inflation.

“Which means we have to make these really difficult decisions because we are not allowed to exceed our budget here.”

