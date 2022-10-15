Miriam Margolyes swears on Radio 4 as she wishes new Chancellor good luck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Miriam Margolyes swears on Radio 4 as she wishes new Chancellor good luck

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 9.21am Updated: October 15 2022, 9.23am
Miriam Margolyes said she had wanted to tell new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt “f*** you” (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Miriam Margolyes said she had wanted to tell new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt "f*** you" (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Miriam Margolyes has told how she wanted to swear at new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt when she met him in a BBC radio studio just a day after he took up his latest role in Government.

The 81-year-old actress, who is known to be outspoken during interviews, said she had wished Mr Hunt the best of luck, but added that she had wanted to use much stronger words towards him.

Margolyes had been on the BBC Radio 4 Today programme paying tribute to the late actor Robbie Coltrane, who died on Friday.

Jeremy Hunt has been conducting his first round of media interviews since he replaced Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor on Friday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Jeremy Hunt has been conducting his first round of media interviews since he replaced Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor on Friday (Victoria Jones/PA)

At the end of the interview she told the presenters Martha Kearney and Justin Webb that she had greeted Mr Hunt, who had been interviewed on Saturday morning’s programme before her.

She said: “When I saw him there I just said ‘you’ve got a hell of a job, the best of luck’.

“What I really wanted to say (was) ‘f*** you, you bastard’, but you can’t say that.”

Webb quickly apologised for the language, adding: “Oh, no, no, no, you mustn’t say that. No, you can’t say that!”

Mr Hunt was conducting his first round of media interviews since he replaced Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor on Friday.

He has said he will meet with Treasury officials later on Saturday and with Prime Minister Liz Truss on Sunday.

