Scottish Government to take ‘no support’ position on coal mining – Lorna Slater

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Scottish Government to take ‘no support’ position on coal mining – Lorna Slater

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 12.19pm
There is a conditional licence for coal extraction in parts of Scotland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
There is a conditional licence for coal extraction in parts of Scotland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Scottish Government will offer “no support” for coal extraction, Green minister Lorna Slater has announced.

While there are no currently operational coal mines in Scotland, it means no new pits can be opened due to planning regulations.

Ms Slater, the minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity, made the announcement on the first day of the Scottish Green Party conference in Dundee.

In June, the Scottish Government opened a consultation on the future of coal extraction.

While powers over coal exploitation are reserved to Westminster, Holyrood has control over planning policy and environmental duties associated with this.

During her speech to party members, Ms Slater emphasised the Green’s role in government since the co-operation agreement with the SNP 18 months ago.

Lorna Slater comments
Lorna Slater spoke to Scottish Green Party members in Dundee (Jane Barlow/PA)

She said: “We’ve gone from being a party of opposition to a party of government and have amplified our voices in all corners of Scotland after our record result in the council elections earlier this year.”

She mentioned support for active travel, the Just Transition Fund and the upcoming Circular Economy Bill.

Ms Slater said: “With the best will in the world, we could not have done this from the backbenches.”

She told the conference: “While we use the powers available to us to deliver on our climate commitments, the Tory Government in Westminster are using theirs to deliver for their friends in the fossil fuel industry.

“In just the last few weeks they have opened up our seas to more oil and gas production, brought back fracking to England, threatened to ban solar farms and refused to put a windfall tax on the obscene profits of the fossil fuel giants.

“These are the actions of climate criminals and we must oppose the Tories every step of the way.”

Ms Slater referred to the Coal Authority granting a conditional licence for coal mining in a geographic area which covers Cumbria and Dumfries & Galloway.

Planning permission would be required for any new mines to open in this area, however.

Ms Slater said: “I can announce that the Scottish Government is adopting our preferred position of no support for coal extraction in Scotland.

“Scotland, the country that helped bring the coal-fired industrial revolution to the world, has drawn a line.

“The era of coal is over and I’m calling on the UK Government to follow us, to make the right call for once, to ban coal extraction for good.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The motion was passed on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scottish Green members back motion calling for public sector pay rise
Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank of England Governor signals interest rates could rise again
Jeremy Hunt has said he will be delivering what is effectively a ‘proper’ Budget at the end of the month (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
October fiscal plan effectively a full budget, says new Chancellor
Patrick Harvie spoke to Green members (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rent freeze law shows Greens can deliver ‘robust change’ – Patrick Harvie
Sir Keir Starmer speaking at the Labour Regional Conference in Barnsley (Danny Lawson/PA)
Labour ‘will turn Britain into green growth superpower’, Sir Keir Starmer says
Senior MP Tobias Ellwood also welcomed the appointment of Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor (Yui Mok/PA)
Tory MP Tobias Ellwood has whip restored
Sir Keir Starmer addressed the Labour regional conference in Barnsley (PA)
Starmer quotes famous Kinnock put-down in attack on Tories’ ‘grotesque chaos’
Jeremy Hunt, the new Chancellor, effectively signalled plans to tear up the Prime Minister’s economic agenda (Aaron Chown/PA)
Hunt: Tax rises and spending cuts on cards with ‘difficult’ decisions ahead
Miriam Margolyes said she had wanted to tell new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt “f*** you” (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Miriam Margolyes swears on Radio 4 as she wishes new Chancellor good luck
Sir David Amess was murdered one year ago (PA)
Truss and Starmer lead tributes to Sir David Amess on anniversary of his murder

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
There is a conditional licence for coal extraction in parts of Scotland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

Fox was delighted with Middleton's showing. Image: SNS
Liam Fox lauds 'brilliant' Dundee United ace and makes Arnaud Djoum prediction after Ross…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the clash with Ayr (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer lauds 'terrific' Paul McMullan as he reveals reason behind half-time…
Dunfermline left it late to score the opener.
Dunfermline v FC Edinburgh verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars…
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee.
5 key moments from day one of Green conference in Dundee
Dylan Bahmboula (L) scores to put Livingston ahead against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone verdict: Below par Saints just one point clear of Premiership's bottom trio…
Watt curls home his third goal in four games. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as Tony Watt seals…
Traffic on the M90 is currently at a standstill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Traffic at standstill on M90 amid reports of eight-mile tail back heading to Queensferry…
Writer and funnyman Dave Gorman.
Dave Gorman brings Powerpoint to the people of Dunfermline
Unsung Dundee heroine Frances Wright.
Frances Wright: New book celebrates Dundonian's efforts to end slavery and pioneer women's rights
A flock of pink-footed geese fly past the moon as they arrive at Loch Leven.
'The beauty of the Earth makes it worth the fight': Jim Crumley's landmark book…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented