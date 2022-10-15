Rent freeze law shows Greens can deliver ‘robust change’ – Patrick Harvie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The recent law for a rent freeze shows the Scottish Greens can deliver “robust change that actually works for people in the real world”, Patrick Harvie has told the party’s conference.

The Tenants’ Rights minister also shared details of his own “patchy relationship” with the private rented sector.

During the first day of the Scottish Greens’ conference in Dundee, he told party members he could never have imagined using the phrase “Greens in government” as a child.

Last week, the Scottish Parliament passed the Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) (Scotland) Bill as emergency legislation.

It caps rent rises at 0% until March 31, with Scottish ministers allowed to extend the legislation for two six-month periods, as well as banning evictions.

Mr Harvie, one of the Greens’ co-leaders, said the promise of a new deal for tenants was one of the most important commitments the party made when entering government.

He said: “It’s one that means a lot to me personally.

“Like most people, I’ve had a patchy relationship with the private rented sector.

“I’ve had landlords who’ve been responsible and respectful and I’ve had landlords at the other end of the spectrum.

“I know what it’s like to be harassed out of a rented flat at short notice.

“And I was one of the lucky ones because I had family that I could go to for help.”

He said Labour sought to take credit for the rent freeze Bill but blocked similar plans in Wales.

Mr Harvie said: “Greens are leading on protection for tenants in the long term and in the here and now.

“Not just tweets and press releases of heartbeat proposals, but robust change that actually works for people in the real world.”

The minister said he still gets “a little tingle” when he uses the phrase “Greens in Government”.

He said: “I’ve been in the Scottish Parliament a while now. I’ve seen majority, minority and coalition governments.

“And I’m thrilled that we now are in the possession of taking the Greens into government.”

Mr Harvie spoke of his excitement at Greens entering government (Jane Barlow/PA)

Prompting cheers from the crowd, he added: “I’m going off script now.

“But the wee kid who was sat in the back of somebody’s living room when my mum was going to Green branch meetings back in the ’80s could not possibly have imagined to be able to use a phrase like Greens in government.”

Mr Harvie concluded his speech by saying: “Scotland did not vote for Brexit. It did not vote for hostile immigration policies.

“It did not vote for Trident in our waters. But that is what we are set to get whether the winners of the next Westminster election wear blue or red, and that’s why we must have the right to choose a different path.

“This weekend, the Scottish Green Party recommit ourselves to a vision of independence that works for both people and planet.”