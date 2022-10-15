October fiscal plan effectively a full budget, says new Chancellor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

October fiscal plan effectively a full budget, says new Chancellor

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 1.29pm
Jeremy Hunt has said he will be delivering what is effectively a ‘proper’ Budget at the end of the month (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Jeremy Hunt has said he will be delivering what is effectively a ‘proper’ Budget at the end of the month (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The new Chancellor has admitted that the medium-term fiscal plan will now effectively amount to a full budget, as he signalled a major shift in the economic policies that brought Liz Truss to power.

In a series of interviews, Jeremy Hunt, who replaced Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor on Friday after a day of high drama in Westminster, warned of “difficult” decisions to come as he signalled the country could face tax rises and a tightening on spending.

Mr Hunt will meet with Treasury officials later on Saturday and with Ms Truss at Chequers on Sunday as he prepares to deliver a highly anticipated medium-term fiscal plan on October 31.

That statement, he told ITV’s Robert Peston on Saturday, now amounts to effectively a budget – in contrast to Mr Kwarteng’s now notorious “mini-budget” published without an accompanying analysis from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Mini-budget
Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget plunged the Government – and economy – into crisis (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Hunt said he would “pretty much” be delivering a “proper” budget.

“We’re going to be talking about tax,” he said. “We’re going to be talking about spending, we’re going to be talking about medium and long-term plans.”

Earlier, the Chancellor had declined to be drawn into the specifics of the package he will deliver in two weeks’ time, but signalled neither the NHS nor defence spending will be immune from potential cuts.

He also declined to say whether benefits will rise with inflation, something demanded by a significant caucus of Tory MPs.

