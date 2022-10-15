HS2 first phase total cost could be ‘many billions’ above estimate – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

HS2 first phase total cost could be ‘many billions’ above estimate – report

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 8.47pm
The HS2 project could run to billions of pounds over budget, a leaked report is said to claim (HS2/PA)
The HS2 project could run to billions of pounds over budget, a leaked report is said to claim (HS2/PA)

The Government has insisted works on its major high speed rail line project are “within budget”, despite a claim that the first phase could run to “many billions” more than estimated.

A report presented to the HS2 board by the project’s deputy chair Sir Jon Thompson said it was “very unlikely” that the £40.3 billion target cost for the London to Birmingham section would be met, the Financial Times reported.

Phase One has a target cost of £40.3 billion, but the Government has previously said the “funding envelope” for it is £44.6 billion, which includes a contingency of £4.3 billion.

The leaked document, dated June this year and seen by the newspaper, is also reported to have concluded there was only a 50% chance the extra contingency budget would be enough to cover the cost.

Sir Jon was appointed as a non-executive director of HS2 Ltd in April 2021, and became deputy chair in March this year.

His review is reported to state that the first phase’s total cost was likely to be “many billions more than the reported estimate”.

The Financial Times said Sir Jon’s report also warned that rising inflation is presenting a “significant and growing challenge” and that continuing to record costs in 2019 prices means none of the figures reflected “what has been or is being paid”.

It added: “In almost every area reviewed significant developments are planned in 2022/23 which impact on the estimates and risk.”

But the Government has said it is committed to delivering the project on time and within its budget.

A spokesman said: “HS2 is under way, within budget, and supporting 28,000 jobs. The Government remains committed to delivering it on time and to budget.

“As with all projects of this scale, contracts and scope are routinely considered to ensure they continue to deliver the value for money for taxpayers.”

The Government sparked anger in November 2021 when it published its Integrated Rail Plan (IRP), which included scrapping HS2’s eastern leg between the East Midlands and Leeds.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Jeremy Hunt has already signalled that he could end up reversing major chunks of the Prime Minister’s economic vision (Aaron Chown/PA)
Speculation builds over Hunt’s plans amid reports of delay to 1p income tax cut
A general view of the Lusail Stadium, a venue for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (Nick Potts/PA)
Labour preparing to boycott Qatar World Cup
The motion was passed on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scottish Green members back motion calling for public sector pay rise
Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank of England Governor signals interest rates could rise again
Jeremy Hunt has said he will be delivering what is effectively a ‘proper’ Budget at the end of the month (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
October fiscal plan effectively a full budget, says new Chancellor
Patrick Harvie spoke to Green members (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rent freeze law shows Greens can deliver ‘robust change’ – Patrick Harvie
Sir Keir Starmer speaking at the Labour Regional Conference in Barnsley (Danny Lawson/PA)
Labour ‘will turn Britain into green growth superpower’, Sir Keir Starmer says
Senior MP Tobias Ellwood also welcomed the appointment of Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor (Yui Mok/PA)
Tory MP Tobias Ellwood has whip restored
There is a conditional licence for coal extraction in parts of Scotland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Scottish Government to take ‘no support’ position on coal mining – Lorna Slater
Sir Keir Starmer addressed the Labour regional conference in Barnsley (PA)
Starmer quotes famous Kinnock put-down in attack on Tories’ ‘grotesque chaos’

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
The HS2 project could run to billions of pounds over budget, a leaked report is said to claim (HS2/PA)
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

Fox was delighted with Middleton's showing. Image: SNS
Liam Fox lauds 'brilliant' Dundee United ace and makes Arnaud Djoum prediction after Ross…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the clash with Ayr (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer lauds 'terrific' Paul McMullan as he reveals reason behind half-time…
Dunfermline left it late to score the opener.
Dunfermline v FC Edinburgh verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars…
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee.
5 key moments from day one of Green conference in Dundee
Dylan Bahmboula (L) scores to put Livingston ahead against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone verdict: Below par Saints just one point clear of Premiership's bottom trio…
Watt curls home his third goal in four games. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as Tony Watt seals…
Traffic on the M90 is currently at a standstill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Traffic at standstill on M90 amid reports of eight-mile tail back heading to Queensferry…
Writer and funnyman Dave Gorman.
Dave Gorman brings Powerpoint to the people of Dunfermline
Unsung Dundee heroine Frances Wright.
Frances Wright: New book celebrates Dundonian's efforts to end slavery and pioneer women's rights
A flock of pink-footed geese fly past the moon as they arrive at Loch Leven.
'The beauty of the Earth makes it worth the fight': Jim Crumley's landmark book…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented