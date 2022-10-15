Labour attacks Tories in new posters as party gears up for election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour attacks Tories in new posters as party gears up for election

By Press Association
October 15 2022, 11.23pm
Labour are set to attack the Government with a new series of posters.
Labour are set to attack the Government with a new series of posters.

The Labour Party is looking to capitalise on the Government crisis with a series of new adverts as it gears up for the next general election.

In four scathing posters, seen by the PA news agency, Labour attacks the Conservatives for damaging the UK’s standing on the world stage, hiking mortgages and crashing the economy.

It comes after a disastrous week for Prime Minister Liz Truss, whose authority has been left severely damaged by her decision to sack chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and U-turn on planned tax cuts.

The Government is accused of leaving ‘Britain’s reputation in tatters’ (PA)

The new posters, first reported by the Sun, have been drawn up by Labour’s advertising agency Lucky Generals.

One accuses the Government of leaving “Britain’s reputation in tatters” alongside a picture of a shredded Union Jack.

Another has the slogan: “Your mortgage is going through the roof” incorporated into an image of a massive hole in a roof.

Another poster drawn up by Lucky Generals (PA)

A third poster shows Ms Truss and the new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt dressed up as clowns, alongside the message: “Send off the clowns.”

The Prime Minister and Mr Kwarteng’s heads have also been photoshopped onto dummies in a fourth poster, which says: “These dummies have crashed the economy.”

A Labour source told the PA news agency: “As the old saying goes, if you don’t laugh, you cry.

“The fact the Tories have crashed the economy is deadly serious.

“Just look at the way the Tories have pushed up mortgage rates.

Labour is set to attack the Government with a new series of posters (PA)

“We love these ideas from Lucky Generals that show only Labour can be trusted with the economy these days.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been taking advantage of the political chaos in recent weeks as the party looks to defeat the Tories in the next general election, likely to be in December 2024.

Earlier on Friday, Sir Keir tweeted: “The Tories no longer have a mandate from the British people.

“After 12 years of stagnation, excuses are all they have left. The change this country needs is a Labour government.”

