Liz Truss clinging to power as new Chancellor prepares to shred economic plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Liz Truss clinging to power as new Chancellor prepares to shred economic plan

By Press Association
October 16 2022, 12.09am Updated: October 16 2022, 8.18am
Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street in London after he was appointed Chancellor (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street in London after he was appointed Chancellor (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Liz Truss’s economic vision appeared doomed on Sunday, as she sought to stay in power despite an increasingly shaky-looking premiership.

New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, brought in to replace the sacked Kwasi Kwarteng and to restore credibility to Downing Street, spent Saturday effectively trashing the mini-budget and the set of policies that brought Ms Truss to power.

Amid warnings of “difficult decisions” to come over the next two weeks, Mr Hunt and Ms Truss will meet in her Chequers residence on Sunday as tax rises and spending cuts loom on the horizon.

The Chancellor, who spent Saturday also meeting with Treasury officials, insisted that he and the Prime Minister were a “team” as he said that his priority was “growth underpinned by stability”.

“The drive on growing the economy is right – it means more people can get good jobs, new businesses can thrive and we can secure world class public services. But we went too far, too fast,” he said.

Earlier, he told broadcasters: “Spending will not rise by as much as people would like and all Government departments are going to have to find more efficiencies than they were planning to.”

“And some taxes will not be cut as quickly as people want. Some taxes will go up. So it’s going to be difficult.”

As Mr Hunt begins his job of putting together a fresh budget for October 31 one possible plan, as reported in the Sunday Times, would be to delay his predecessor’s aim of reducing the basic rate of income tax by a year as part of a wider package designed to calm the financial markets.

Earlier, Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey said he spoke to Mr Hunt on Friday after his appointment as he warned that interest rates may have to be raised higher than initially expected to tackle inflation.

Speaking from Washington, he said the pair had a “meeting of minds” on the issue of “fiscal sustainability” as he noted the fact the Office of Budget Responsibility is now “very much back in the picture”.

US President Joe Biden also appeared to join in the criticism of Ms Truss’s plan, telling reporters: “I wasn’t the only one that thought it was a mistake,” and calling the outcome “predictable”.

Asked about her original economic strategy, he added that while he disagreed with her plan, it was up to the British people.

Kwasi Kwarteng resignation
Prime Minister Liz Truss is clinging on to power after a disastrous few days (Daniel Leal/PA)

Mr Biden also dismissed concerns about the strength of the dollar: “The problem is the lack of economic growth and sound policy in other countries.”

Questions still hang over the Government about whether it would be able to win enough support from a divided party for a series of painful decisions on tax and spending that have already prompted memories of the austerity era under David Cameron and George Osborne.

In a media blitz over the weekend, both Mr Hunt and Ms Truss tried to win over their own party and voters to the new Downing Street regime.

After completing several interviews on Saturday, the new chancellor will later appear on BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

Ms Truss, who used a piece in The Sun newspaper to admit that sacking her friend and ideological soulmate Mr Kwarteng had been a “wrench”, said: “We cannot pave the way to a low-tax, high-growth economy without maintaining the confidence of the markets in our commitment to sound money.”

Mr Hunt, writing in the Telegraph, said that the Government was “changing course”.

So far, his appointment has failed to dampen speculation of an imminent coup against Ms Truss.

Rishi Sunak, the defeated leadership contender and former chancellor, as well as Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, have been among the names flagged as potential replacements.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown told LBC on Saturday that for Ms Truss it all hinges on how the markets receive the fiscal plan at the end of the month.

Kwasi Kwarteng resignation
Jeremy Hunt will meet with Liz Truss in Chequers on Sunday (Aaron Chown/PA)

While he said he believes Mr Hunt could steady the ship, he warned that if “it doesn’t manage to satisfy the markets and satisfy everybody else and the economy is still in chaos then I think we would be in a very difficult situation”.

Elsewhere, there was speculation that including the Ministry of Defence in any round of spending cuts could spark a clash with Mr Wallace.

A defence source said he will hold Ms Truss to the pledges made.

Ms Truss promised to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030 in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister nonetheless still has her defenders within the party.

Former culture minister Nadine Dorries, a loyal follower of Boris Johnson, wrote in the Daily Express: “The sad truth is that those scheming to eject the Prime Minister from Downing Street are the same plotters who conspired to get rid of Boris. They will not rest until they have anointed their own chosen leader in power.”

The Labour Party, looking on as it enjoys a mammoth lead in the polls, said that there were “no historical precedents” for the crisis the Truss administration had plunged the country into.

In a speech in Barnsley, Sir Keir Starmer referenced former party leader Neil Kinnock’s famous 1985 attack on the left-wing Militant group in Liverpool as he pointed to the “grotesque chaos of a Tory Prime Minister handing out redundancy notices to her own Chancellor”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The empty departures board at Euston station in central London during a recent rail strike (PA)
Government presses on with legislation to ‘keep Britain moving’ during strikes
Suella Braverman has unveiled plans for a major crackdown on the kinds of protests favoured by climate activists – as she pledged to stop demonstrators holding the public “to ransom” (PA)
Home Secretary announces plans to crack down on climate protests
The FOI request revealed how many calls to the NHS 24 mental health hub went unanswered (Jane Barlow/PA)
Third of calls to mental health hub went unanswered in a year, figures show
Conservative MSP Sandesh Gulhane (Fraser Bremner/PA)
Scottish Tories: Cost of NHS maintenance backlog is ‘astronomical’
Scottish Labour MSP for Edinburgh Southern Daniel Johnson (Lesley Martin/PA)
Spin doctor spend ‘immoral’ as cost-of-living crisis bites, says Scottish Labour
Labour are set to attack the Government with a new series of posters.
Labour attacks Tories in new posters as party gears up for election
Jeremy Hunt is the new Chancellor, after Kwasi Kwarteng was forced out (Victoria Jones/PA)
Mini-budget went ‘too far, too fast’, says new Chancellor
The HS2 project could run to billions of pounds over budget, a leaked report is said to claim (HS2/PA)
HS2 first phase total cost could be ‘many billions’ above estimate – report
Jeremy Hunt has already signalled that he could end up reversing major chunks of the Prime Minister’s economic vision (Aaron Chown/PA)
Speculation builds over Hunt’s plans amid reports of delay to 1p income tax cut
A general view of the Lusail Stadium, a venue for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (Nick Potts/PA)
Labour expected to snub Qatar World Cup

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street in London after he was appointed Chancellor (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
2
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

Capability Scotland is planning to move from its facility on Isla Road (left) to Bertha Park to the Bertha Park area. Image Capability Scotland/Emma Duncan.
Plans revealed for new £25m assisted living apartments in Perth's Bertha Park
The Markinch biomass plant. Image: DC Thomson.
Environment bosses defend Markinch dust monitoring decision
brownie recipe.
Sweet treats: Try Mary Berry’s ultimate chocolate brownies recipe
Bill Garnock and Jamie Wild, co-founders of Feragaia.
Feragaia: Fife alcohol free spirit boss outlines growth plans
Is it possible to learn CPR in five minutes?
Can you really learn CPR in five minutes? We try out life-saving training on…
Fox was delighted with Middleton's showing. Image: SNS
Liam Fox lauds 'brilliant' Dundee United ace and makes Arnaud Djoum prediction after Ross…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the clash with Ayr (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer lauds 'terrific' Paul McMullan as he reveals reason behind half-time…
Dunfermline left it late to score the opener.
Dunfermline v FC Edinburgh verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars…
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee.
5 key moments from day one of Green conference in Dundee
Dylan Bahmboula (L) scores to put Livingston ahead against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone verdict: Below par Saints just one point clear of Premiership's bottom trio…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented