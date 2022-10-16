Liz Truss is still in charge, insists new Chancellor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Liz Truss is still in charge, insists new Chancellor

By Press Association
October 16 2022, 10.14am Updated: October 16 2022, 3.56pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss is set to see her economic vision ripped apart in the next two weeks (Jacob King/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss is set to see her economic vision ripped apart in the next two weeks (Jacob King/PA)

Jeremy Hunt insisted on Sunday that Liz Truss is still in charge of her Government, as he signalled plans to effectively scrap the economic vision that brought her to power.

The new Chancellor, brought in to replace the sacked Kwasi Kwarteng and restore credibility to Downing Street, is now widely seen as the most powerful figure in Government as he attempts to reshape the Prime Minister’s own economic plans to reassure the markets.

He told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme that Ms Truss remains “in charge” and insisted voters can still put their faith in her.

“She’s listened. She’s changed. She’s been willing to do that most difficult thing in politics, which is to change tack,” he said.

“What we’re going to do is to show not just what we want but how we’re going to get there.”

It comes ahead of a crunch two weeks for the Government, as Mr Hunt bids to put together a new fiscal plan – effectively a full Budget – that can restore some order to the chaos of Ms Truss’s first few weeks in office.

While the new Chancellor warned of “difficult decisions” and fresh “efficiency savings” for all departments, he declined to get into specifics about potential new cuts or what promises could be axed in a bid to save money.

He told the BBC: “I’m not taking anything off the table. I want to keep as many of those tax cuts as I possibly can because our long-term health depends on being a low-tax economy. And I very strongly believe that.”

One measure being considered is a delay to Mr Kwarteng’s aim of reducing the basic rate of income tax by a year, according to the Sunday Times.

Ms Truss met with Mr Hunt at Chequers on Sunday, as rumours continue to swirl of plots to oust the Prime Minister.

Kwasi Kwarteng resignation
New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is now widely seen as the most powerful figure in Government (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Treasury minister Andrew Griffith, speaking on Times Radio, insisted that the Prime Minister has the “confidence of the Government”.

But Tory MP Robert Halfon, chairman of the Commons Education Committee, did little to quash reports of plotting during an appearance on Sky News, when he declined to deny that MPs are considering installing a new leader.

“Of course, colleagues are unhappy with what is going on,” he said.

“We’re all talking to see what can be done about it.”

While he stopped short of calling for the Prime Minister to go just yet, he did launch an extraordinary attack on the Government and the guiding philosophy of the mini-budget.

“I worry that, over the past few weeks, the Government has looked like libertarian jihadists and treated the whole country as kind of laboratory mice on which to carry out ultra, ultra free market experiments. And this is not where the country is.

“There’s been one horror story after another.”

Another MP, Crispin Blunt, told Channel 4’s Andrew Neil Show that the “game is up” for her.

“I think the game is up and it’s now a question as to how the succession is managed,” he said.

Kwasi Kwarteng resignation
Jeremy Hunt is meeting Liz Truss at Chequers on Sunday (Aaron Chown/PA)

Senior Conservative Alicia Kearns also told Times Radio that the question of whether Ms Truss should continue in charge is “incredibly difficult”.

“Ultimately I need to listen to colleagues and speak to colleagues over coming days,” she said.

In an unusual intervention, US President Joe Biden also appeared to join in the criticism of Ms Truss’s plan, telling reporters: “I wasn’t the only one that thought it was a mistake,” and calling the outcome “predictable”.

Asked about her original economic strategy, he added that, while he disagreed with her plan, it is up to the British people.

Mr Biden also dismissed concerns about the strength of the dollar: “The problem is the lack of economic growth and sound policy in other countries.”

As political and economic circles in the UK and beyond size up the new Chancellor, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he spoke to Mr Hunt after his appointment on Friday.

Speaking from Washington, he said the pair had a “meeting of minds” on the issue of “fiscal sustainability” as he noted that the Office for Budget Responsibility is now “very much back in the picture”.

But he also warned that interest rates may have to be raised higher than initially expected to tackle inflation.

Questions also remain over whether the Government will be able to win enough support from a divided party for a series of painful decisions on tax and spending that have already prompted memories of the austerity era under David Cameron and George Osborne.

Ms Truss, who used a piece in The Sun newspaper to admit that sacking her friend and ideological soulmate Mr Kwarteng had been a “wrench”, said: “We cannot pave the way to a low-tax, high-growth economy without maintaining the confidence of the markets in our commitment to sound money.”

Kwasi Kwarteng resignation
Prime Minister Liz Truss is clinging on to power after a disastrous few days (Daniel Leal/PA)

Former health minister Matt Hancock urged the Prime Minister to reshuffle the Cabinet to extend her support across the party.

He told the BBC: “There’s a huge amount of talent on the backbenches – I’m not talking about me, but there are many others that should be brought into Government.”

Ex-culture minister Nadine Dorries, a loyal follower of Boris Johnson, wrote in the Daily Express: “The sad truth is that those scheming to eject the Prime Minister from Downing Street are the same plotters who conspired to get rid of Boris. They will not rest until they have anointed their own chosen leader in power.”

Labour again hit out at the Government on Sunday, with shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds claiming that any cuts it now introduces are entirely due to its own “incompetence”.

He told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme: “I’m not even sure what this Government’s economic policy is at the moment. I don’t know which bits of the budget still apply, and I don’t know what we will hear next week.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

The TUC said shareholders have seen payouts soar £440bn above inflation since 2008 even as wages have stagnated (Yui Mok/PA)
Shareholder payouts growing faster than wages, says TUC
Bill Garnock and Jamie Wild, co-founders of Feragaia.
Feragaia: Fife alcohol free spirit boss outlines growth plans
The empty departures board at Euston station in central London during a recent rail strike (PA)
Government presses on with legislation to ‘keep Britain moving’ during strikes
Jeremy Hunt is the new Chancellor, after Kwasi Kwarteng was forced out (Victoria Jones/PA)
Mini-budget went ‘too far, too fast’, says new Chancellor
Jeremy Hunt has already signalled that he could end up reversing major chunks of the Prime Minister’s economic vision (Aaron Chown/PA)
Speculation builds over Hunt’s plans amid reports of delay to 1p income tax cut
Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank of England Governor signals interest rates could rise again
Jeremy Hunt has said he will be delivering what is effectively a ‘proper’ Budget at the end of the month (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
October fiscal plan effectively a full budget, says new Chancellor
Jeremy Hunt, the new Chancellor, effectively signalled plans to tear up the Prime Minister’s economic agenda (Aaron Chown/PA)
Hunt: Tax rises and spending cuts on cards with ‘difficult’ decisions ahead
Jeremy Hunt takes over from Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor (Victoria Jones/PA)
Difficult decisions on tax and spending to come, warns new Chancellor
A man squatting down in a field surrounded by three alpacas
These adorable alpacas are a Fife family's retirement plan

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
Prime Minister Liz Truss is set to see her economic vision ripped apart in the next two weeks (Jacob King/PA)
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
2
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

A suspicious package was found at Union Street in Montrose. Image: Google Maps
Police closed section of Montrose for several hours over 'suspicious package'
Police are carrying out enquiries on Morgan Place in Dundee following the unexplained death of a teenage girl. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Police probe unexplained sudden death of teenage girl in Dundee
Jim Lamb of Edinburgh Cider with one of the many pints poured during the day.
24 best pictures of Skotoberfest at Dundee's Bonar Hall
Tony Watt applauds the travelling fans. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as Tangerines tick off major milestone and '117 cap'…
Dunfermline celebrate after Sam Fisher's cross deflects into the goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Sam Fisher, subs, all-out defence and consistency - 4 talking points from Dunfermline v…
Zach Robinson celebrates making it 2-1 (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).
4 talking points as Dundee come up with big answers to grab crucial victory…
Stewart Murdoch gives Gayle instruction in how to sail model boats on Forfar loch. Picture: Kim Cessford.
Forfar loch: Sailing model boats is trickier than it looks!
James McPake was delighted for his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake says FC Edinburgh's approach shows 'huge respect' to his Dunfermline players
Knickerbrook, Oulton Park took first place in Division 2. Image: Steve Carle, Montrose.
Brechin photographers snap up honours in club competition
Capability Scotland is planning to move from its facility on Isla Road (left) to Bertha Park to the Bertha Park area. Image Capability Scotland/Emma Duncan.
Plans revealed for new £25m assisted living apartments in Perth's Bertha Park

Editor's Picks

Most Commented