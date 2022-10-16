Slater announces £2.9m funding to tackle ‘nature emergency’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Slater announces £2.9m funding to tackle ‘nature emergency’

By Press Association
October 16 2022, 10.34am
Some of the funding will go towards protecting bumblebees (Jane Barlow/PA)
Some of the funding will go towards protecting bumblebees (Jane Barlow/PA)

Projects which protect wildlife and restore forests will share £2.9 million under a plan to address the “nature emergency”.

Biodiversity minister Lorna Slater announced the funding on the second day of the Scottish Green Party’s conference in Dundee.

She said £1.3 million will go towards plans for restoring Scotland’s threatened Atlantic rainforest.

A new Species on the Edge project will receive £500,000 to help protect and recover 37 of Scotland’s most vulnerable species – such as the great yellow bumblebee and the Scottish primrose.

A further £200,000 will go to the Green Action Trust to help expand nature networks, supporting its work with local communities across Scotland to restore woodlands and wetlands.

Green co-leader Ms Slater told party members on Sunday: “We are in the midst of a nature crisis that represents an existential threat to humanity.

“Just this week the WWF’s Living Planet Report revealed that global wildlife populations have shrunk by 70% in the last 50 years.

“Scotland has, I’m afraid, led that decline. We have one of the most degraded natural environments in the world.

“That decline continues, with Scottish wildlife populations falling by 24% since 1994.

“Greens in Government are working on the solutions.

“We are committed to the transformational change that is needed to restore our natural environment.

“To working with communities, farmers and fishers to redefine our relationship with the natural world.

“As the minister for biodiversity, I am overseeing the most ambitious programme to tackle the nature crisis we have ever seen.

“This is an emergency that requires urgent and far-reaching action.

“That’s why today I am announcing an immediate £2.9 million package of measures that will accelerate our response to the nature emergency.”

