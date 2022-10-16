Chequers: The country retreat that has seen many historic moments in politics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chequers: The country retreat that has seen many historic moments in politics

By Press Association
October 16 2022, 11.44am
Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, is the official country residence of the Prime Minister (Steve Parsons/PA)
Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, is the official country residence of the Prime Minister (Steve Parsons/PA)

As rumours continue about plots to oust Prime Minister Liz Truss, she is meeting her new Chancellor at the countryside retreat once described by a predecessor as “a good place for thinking – away from London”.

Ms Truss and Jeremy Hunt are meeting at Chequers on Sunday, amid the ongoing political and economic turmoil that has gripped the Conservative Party and the country in recent weeks.

The house and its 1,000-acre estate in the Chilterns was gifted a century ago to whoever holds the office of prime minister as a retreat from the bustle of Downing Street.

Chequers has played host to many visits from major figures including then US President Donald Trump (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Chequers has played host to many visits from major figures, including Donald Trump in 2018 when he was US president (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Bequeathed to the nation in 1917 by Sir Arthur Lee, an MP and director-general of food production, Lloyd George became its first prime ministerial occupant in 1921.

As set out in the Chequers Estate Act 1917, it was hoped to draw the sitting PM to “spend two days a week in the high and pure air of the Chiltern hills and woods”.

The thinking behind that being “the better the health of our rulers, the more sanely will they rule”.

The site is no stranger to historic moments.

Sir Winston Churchill is known to have written some of his most famous radio speeches during the Second World War in the mansion’s Hawtrey room.

In 1970, the Queen met Prime Minister Edward Heath (left) and American President Richard Nixon and his wife Pat Nixon at Chequers (PA Archive)
In 1970, the Queen met then PM Edward Heath, left, and US President Richard Nixon and his wife Pat at Chequers (PA)

The estate was used by Theresa May as the location for a crunch 2018 Cabinet meeting to agree her new Brexit proposals, but in the following days senior ministers including then foreign secretary Boris Johnson resigned in disagreement over the plans.

In 2020, as PM, Mr Johnson went to Chequers to recuperate as he recovered from coronavirus.

He was reunited with his then-pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds to spend time at the 16th century Buckinghamshire mansion, following a seven-night spell in hospital during which he said “things could have gone either way”.

The couple originally planned to throw their wedding party at Chequers and were said to have sent out save-the-date cards for a celebration on July 30 2022, before deciding to change location to Daylesford House – a grand Cotswolds estate of a major Tory donor.

Then Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted then German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Chequers (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson and then German Chancellor Angela Merkel met at Chequers last year (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Inside Chequers, photographic portraits of all the British prime ministers who have used the residence are on display in the Great Parlour.

During a visit in 2015, then prime minister David Cameron told French president Francois Hollande that Chequers is “a good place for thinking – away from London”.

Visitors over the years have ranged from the Queen, to foreign leaders such as Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, and celebrities including Sir Elton John, Bryan Adams and David Bowie.

Since-disgraced television star Jimmy Savile made a number of visits while Margaret Thatcher was prime minister, and once claimed he spent 11 consecutive Christmases at Chequers.

It is run and managed by an independent trust and is maintained by an endowment administered by the trustees.

