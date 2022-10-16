Shareholder payouts growing faster than wages, says TUC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shareholder payouts growing faster than wages, says TUC

By Press Association
October 16 2022, 12.04pm
The TUC said shareholders have seen payouts soar £440bn above inflation since 2008 even as wages have stagnated (Yui Mok/PA)
The TUC said shareholders have seen payouts soar £440bn above inflation since 2008 even as wages have stagnated (Yui Mok/PA)

Shareholders have seen payouts soar £440 billion above inflation since 2008 even as wages have stagnated, according to the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

An analysis by the organisation suggests that wages have grown £510 billion less than inflation, even as dividends to shareholders have grown.

The TUC accused the Government of failing to reform company law to ensure that workers do not lose out to shareholders.

It said that before the financial crisis payouts grew at double the rate of wages, but that has since increased, with dividends now growing at more than three times the rate of wages.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “If you work for a living, you should earn a decent living. But too many businesses are lining shareholders’ pockets without giving workers a fair deal.

“British companies are being used as cash machines for shareholders – because boardrooms have been given the wrong incentives.

“When you see working people fighting for better pay, they just want a fair share of the wealth they create. But boardrooms are raiding company coffers for shareholders, instead of funding fair pay rises and investment.

“We need a government that will create a fair balance of power between workers and employers – not one that pushes pay down, attacks workers’ rights and refuses to update Victorian company laws.”

One estimate by the TUC suggests that if wage growth and dividend growth had matched inflation since 2008, cumulatively £510 billion more would have gone to wages and £440 billion less to shareholders.

The organisation is calling for seats for workers on company boards, as well as stronger pay bargaining rights and a £15 minimum wage “as soon as possible”.

The TUC puts the blame squarely on the Government, saying the figures are being “shaped by Government policy”.

“The new Prime Minister has pitched herself against Britain’s workers, calling them lazy and overpaid. And she’s planning new laws to cut workers’ rights and hold down pay,” Ms O’Grady said.

“If she drags down workers, she will drag down the economy too. To strengthen our economy, she should crack down on payouts that deprive British industry of the investment we need.”

