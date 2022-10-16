Question over Truss’s future as PM very difficult, says Tory MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Question over Truss’s future as PM very difficult, says Tory MP

By Press Association
October 16 2022, 12.36pm
There are questions over Liz Truss’s leadership following the disastrous mini-budget (PA)
There are questions over Liz Truss’s leadership following the disastrous mini-budget (PA)

A senior Conservative MP has said it is “very difficult” to say whether Liz Truss should continue as Prime Minister.

Alicia Kearns, who recently became the chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, also said the Government’s problems are linked to policy and not just communication, warning “dogmatism scares people”.

The critical remarks come as another senior Conservative MP, Robert Halfon, said he wants an “apology and a fundamental reset”.

Mr Halfon, chairman of the Commons Education Committee, declined to deny that MPs are considering installing a new leader.

“Of course, colleagues are unhappy with what is going on,” he told Sky News.

“We’re all talking to see what can be done about it.

“I worry that, over the past few weeks, the Government has looked like libertarian jihadists and treated the whole country as kind of laboratory mice on which to carry out ultra, ultra free market experiments. And this is not where the country is.

“There’s been one horror story after another.”

Robert Halfon
Tory MP Robert Halfon said a ‘reset’ is needed (House of Commons/PA)

Mr Halfon said he is not calling on Ms Truss to go, but told Times Radio the Government needs a reset “pretty soon”, adding: “I can’t give you hours or days.”

Ms Kearns, also speaking to Times Radio, said: “Do I think the Government has a fundamental communications problem? Yes, I do.

“But I think it comes ultimately from the policy decisions they make. In a time of crisis, the public wants to see pragmatism. They want to see fiscal responsibility, and they want to see compassion. And dogmatism scares people.

“There is nothing wrong with some of the tax cuts they want to bring in, but if you don’t bring the country with you, and you don’t bring the markets with you, then you won’t have their support.”

Asked if Ms Truss could or should survive in Number 10, Ms Kearns said: “Ultimately it is a very difficult one because I think, you know, we’ve had the questions around our moral competency. We’ve now got questions around our fiscal competency.

Matt Hancock
Matt Hancock said a Cabinet reshuffled is required (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

“I don’t want further questions around even our ability to continue to govern as a party and our ability to stay united. It’s an incredibly difficult one, and ultimately I need to listen to colleagues and speak to colleagues over coming days.

“But do we need a fundamental reset? Without question.”

Former health secretary Matt Hancock said the Prime Minister needs to reshuffle her Cabinet.

Speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg about the prospect of a leadership contest, Mr Hancock said: “I don’t think we’re there yet,” but he added she needs to do three things: deliver an economically-credible plan, reshuffle her Cabinet, and restore trust.

“She needs to bring the broad Conservative Party in her Government. She needs a reshuffle,” he said.

