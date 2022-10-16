Archbishop of Canterbury ‘deeply sceptical of trickle-down economics’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Archbishop of Canterbury ‘deeply sceptical of trickle-down economics’

By Press Association
October 16 2022, 3.18pm
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said he is “deeply sceptical” about so-called trickle-down economics, as he warned there was “no moral case” for Government budgets that disproportionately hit the poorest.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Guardian newspaper while on a tour of Australia, Justin Welby also backed climate activists as he warned that the weeks ahead feel like a “monstrous wave” as he worries about what the winter holds.

Amid the political and economic chaos in the UK Government, the Archbishop expressed his concerns about tax cuts for the very wealthiest.

And while he expressed a desire not to be “party political”, the comments come as Liz Truss battles to retain her premiership after a dramatic U-turn on some of her signature economic policies.

“I’m not going to make a party political point because both parties are deeply divided and I’m not going to talk about Australia because I just don’t know the situation. But in the UK, the priority is the cost of living, with the poorest.

“And from an economics point of view, I’m deeply sceptical about trickle-down theory.

“You know, if you cut money for the rich, ever since Keynes wrote his general theory in 1936, whenever it was, he showed very clearly that the rich save if they’ve got enough to live on. So if you want to generate spending in the economy, you put more money into the hands of those who need the money to buy food, to buy goods, to buy basic necessities.”

He continued: “There are lots of ways of addressing the problem. It’s not a problem of inequality, it’s a problem of spreading wealth sufficiently in order to ensure that those at the lower end of the scale can both heat and eat and have a reasonable standard of living.

“And that is essential.

“One of the big areas we see in the UK in the latest figures is a very, very high level of people on sick leave.

“So although unemployment is low, productivity is not rising because so many people are on long-term sick leave. And because people aren’t being trained enough, those are the things that will grow the economy.”

In the same interview, he said he could see no “moral case” for setting budgets disproportionately impacting on the poor.

He expressed concern about how food banks at home would cope in the months to come.

“I’m extremely concerned. Really, really concerned.

“We have seen in some areas food bank use already going up 400%.

“At a recent meeting of the bishops someone said, ‘I just don’t know how this diocese will cope in meeting the social needs.’

“It just feels like a monstrous wave coming at us and we know it is going to hit. We can do our best to prepare for it but it’s very, very difficult.”

The Archbishop also appeared to give his backing to greater and more urgent action on climate change.

Asked if the Church should be doing more to encourage people to take action on climate change, he said: “Yes, they definitely should. An awful lot of people are. And they should be encouraging. And you know, they are, we are collectively doing as much as we can.

“Seeing the devastation here, the biggest flood in history, it just brings it home that the impact of climate change is life and death for a huge number of people already, let alone in a few years.

“Why are people hanging back? Because it is so easy for short-termist issues to displace long-termist. Urgent and immensely important short-termist issues, for instance the Ukraine war – they have to be dealt with but there is only so much bandwidth in government and governments run out of bandwidth to deal with that and the long term.”

