Alex Salmond hits out at Supreme Court case in Alba Party speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Alex Salmond hits out at Supreme Court case in Alba Party speech

By Press Association
October 16 2022, 6.02pm
Alex Salmond addressed Alba Party members (Jane Barlow/PA)
Alex Salmond addressed Alba Party members (Jane Barlow/PA)

Alex Salmond has attacked Nicola Sturgeon’s Supreme Court case on independence in his speech to the Alba Party conference, accusing the First Minister of going to the “wrong court with the wrong argument”.

The Alba Party leader said pro-independence parties should run together on a “Scotland United” ticket if the next general election is to be treated as a “plebiscite” on independence.

Alba’s second annual conference took place in Stirling over the weekend, with party members passing a number of motions.

One stated that an independent Scotland should not join Nato.

Alba Party annual conference
Alba Party members passed a motion against Nato membership (Jane Barlow/PA)

During his speech at the close of the conference on Sunday, Mr Salmond said the only “only strong leadership voices for peace and negotiation” in Europe had been Pope Francis and President Recep Erdogan of Turkey.

The former first minister criticised the SNP’s approach to securing Scottish independence, saying there had been no progress since the referendum of 2014.

Earlier in the week, the Supreme Court heard arguments in the Scottish Government’s reference of its proposed Bill on an independence referendum, with judges asked to rule on whether it related to a reserved matter or not.

Discussing the history of the pro-independence movement, Mr Salmond said: “All of these historic gains have been frittered away over the last eight years until the denouement at Middlesex Guildhall (location of the Supreme Court), two minutes’ walk from the Palace of Westminster.”

He continued: “If against all expectations the Scottish case was to prevail, what exactly would be won?

“The right to conduct a poll, which according to the Lord Advocate’s submissions, rested on the argument it would have no practical effect.”

A decision against the Scottish Government could prevent future first ministers from introducing independence referendum Bills at Holyrood, he said.

If any Alba MSPs had been elected, they already would have introduced such a Bill in the Scottish parliament, he said.

The former first minister said: “In short, the First Minister went to the wrong court, with the wrong argument at the wrong time.

“And Scotland’s rights as a nation could be the loser.”

He also said Alba had commissioned a legal opinion from a leading lawyer on Scotland’s right to self-determination, one which could be presented to any “domestic or international” court.

The Alba Party leader said Liz Truss’ Government looked “simply ridiculous” and said “the British ruling class will be safe with Labour”.

If the Supreme Court rules against the Scottish Government, Nicola Sturgeon has said she could treat the next general election as a “de facto referendum”.

Mr Salmond said: “If you are seeking an independence mandate at an election, then fight it as Scotland United to maximise Scotland’s chances of success.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Prime Minister Liz Truss is fighting for her political survival this week (Daniel Leal/PA)
Truss under fresh pressure as three Tory MPs urge her to quit
Bridgend MP Jamie Wallis has called on Liz Truss to quit (Ben Birchall/PA)
Three Tory MPs break ranks to call for PM to go
Andrew Bridgen hit out at Liz Truss’s leadership on Sunday (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Conservatives ‘deserve better’, Tory MPs tell Truss
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Archbishop of Canterbury ‘deeply sceptical of trickle-down economics’
Micheal Martin speaking at the annual Fianna Fail commemoration of Wolfe Tone in Bodenstown, Co Kildare (Niall Carson/PA)
Taoiseach accuses Sinn Fein of trying to ‘close down debate’
US President Joe Biden has seemingly joined the criticism of Liz Truss and her economic strategy (Toby Melville/PA)
UK economy is now an international punchline, claims Labour after Biden jab
Conservative MPs have questioned Prime Minister Liz Truss’s leadership (Daniel Leal/PA)
Tory former minister: the game is up for Liz Truss as Prime Minister
Enforcing further efficiencies on the NHS would be difficult to manage, health leaders have said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Health leaders warn Jeremy Hunt against further cuts to healthcare
There are questions over Liz Truss’s leadership following the disastrous mini-budget (PA)
Question over Truss’s future as PM very difficult, says Tory MP
Taoiseach Micheal Martin said opportunities offered by the Good Friday Agreement had not been taken (Niall Carson/PA)
Too little done to meet key objectives of Good Friday Agreement – Taoiseach

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
Alex Salmond addressed Alba Party members (Jane Barlow/PA)
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
2
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

Cannabis with a street value of £25,000 has been recovered in a drugs bust in Arbroath. Image: Google Maps.
Two men arrested following £25,000 Arbroath drugs bust
Scottish Greens vote to 'suspend ties' with Green Party of England and Wales
Over 100 bikers turned out in Ladybank on Sunday to pay respects to bike fanatic Frank Foster. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Fife family left speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
A suspicious package was found at Union Street in Montrose. Image: Google Maps
Police closed section of Montrose for several hours over 'suspicious package'
Police are carrying out enquiries on Morgan Place in Dundee following the unexplained death of a teenage girl. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Police probe unexplained sudden death of teenage girl in Dundee
Jim Lamb of Edinburgh Cider with one of the many pints poured during the day.
24 best pictures of Skotoberfest at Dundee's Bonar Hall
Tony Watt applauds the travelling fans. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as Tangerines tick off major milestone and '117 cap'…
Dunfermline celebrate after Sam Fisher's cross deflects into the goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Sam Fisher, subs, all-out defence and consistency - 4 talking points from Dunfermline v…
Zach Robinson celebrates making it 2-1 (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).
4 talking points as Dundee come up with big answers to grab crucial victory…
Stewart Murdoch gives Gayle instruction in how to sail model boats on Forfar loch. Picture: Kim Cessford.
Forfar loch: Sailing model boats is trickier than it looks!

Editor's Picks

Most Commented