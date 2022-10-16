‘Lives will be lost’ if benefits and wages do not rise in line with inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

‘Lives will be lost’ if benefits and wages do not rise in line with inflation

By Press Association
October 16 2022, 11.03pm
The UN’s poverty expert says governments across the world must increase benefits and wages in line with inflation (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The UN’s poverty expert says governments across the world must increase benefits and wages in line with inflation (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Governments across the world must increase benefits and wages in line with inflation – or “lives will be lost”, the UN’s poverty expert will warn.

The most vulnerable are “paying the price” of world events, according to Olivier De Schutter, UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights.

Mr De Schutter will issue the warning on Monday at a Council of Europe event in Strasbourg, France.

He will say: “It is not hyperbole to say that unless governments increase benefits and wages in line with inflation, lives will be lost.

“Whether in Europe, where inflation has hit a record high of 10%, or sub-Saharan Africa where food prices have surged by nearly 24%, household budgets across the world are being stretched beyond breaking point, meaning even more people in poverty will starve or freeze this winter unless immediate action is taken to increase their income.”

Mr De Schutter will also say that the crises of the coronavirus pandemic and rising inflation are expected to cause an additional 75-95 million people to fall into poverty this year.

And he will urge Governments to insulate homes quickly ahead of winter in the northern hemisphere, saying: “Insulating people’s homes to keep them warm and safe is not rocket science, and failure to act in this area is simply down to a lack of political will.

“Not only will doing so reduce the energy bills of low-income households, it will also considerably reduce carbon emissions.”

A Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) spokesman said: “The Secretary of State commences her statutory annual review of benefits and state pensions from late October using the most recent prices and earnings indices available.

“We are committed to looking after the most vulnerable which is why we’ve delivered at least £1,200 of support to families this winter while also saving households an average of £1,000 a year through our Energy Price Guarantee.

“This support is on top of the annual working-age benefits bill which is over £87 billion.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Screen grab of shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (House of Commons/PA)
Labour’s Reeves warns the ‘damage has been done’ despite ‘humiliating U-turns’
Jeremy Hunt’s predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng said in September that he and the Prime Minister were ‘absolutely committed’ to the triple lock (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jeremy Hunt signals state pensions triple lock could be scrapped
(Scottish Catholic Church/PA)
Churchgoers ‘have Christian duty’ to oppose bid to legalise assisted dying
Jeremy Hunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
New economic body announced by Chancellor to include Osborne’s ex-chief of staff
Micheal Martin (Liam McBurney/PA)
Stormont should be restored while protocol negotiations continue, says Martin
Markets were buoyed by Jeremy Hunt’s emergency statement (House of Commons/PA)
Chancellor’s economic U-turn brings ‘relief to stressed financial markets’
Tony Juniper warned centuries of liquidating nature for growth had bought the world to disaster (Jacob King/PA)
‘Trampling’ on nature will not lead to healthy economy, Government adviser warns
Liz Truss is battling to save her premiership as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt warned “eye-wateringly difficult” decisions were needed as he tore up her economic strategy (House of Commons/PA)
Hunt warns of tough spending decisions to come as he tears up Liz Truss’s…
Conservative MP Johnny Mercer (Liam McBurney/PA)
Johnny Mercer says Liz Truss laughed as she sacked him as veterans minister
Screen grab of the Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt answering an urgent question in the House of Commons, London (House of Comons/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss ‘not under a desk’ hiding from MPs, says Mordaunt

Most Read

1
Dundee captain Charlie Adam could miss out upcoming games.
Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role
2
Traffic jam. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan
8
3
Head chef Kanaporn Green, owner Kat McLellan and head chef Jittawan Lusby in the kitchen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Leven’s hidden gem Udon Thai Street Food offers authentic dishes to Fife locals
4
Donald Gordon, chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust.
Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops
10
5
Antony O'Hare.
Forfar dad snared by paedophile hunters banned from contact with children after grooming decoy…
6
Boo sniffed out more than 5,000 fake cigarettes.
Boo the sniffer dog helps bust seven shops selling fake cigarettes in Dundee
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
8
Police are carrying out enquiries on Morgan Place in Dundee following the unexplained death of a teenage girl. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Police probe unexplained sudden death of teenage girl in Dundee
9
Over 100 bikers turned out in Ladybank on Sunday to pay respects to bike fanatic Frank Foster. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
10
Sainsbury's, Tom Johnston Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford.
Argos store inside Sainsbury’s Dundee hit by break-in

More from The Courier

The UN’s poverty expert says governments across the world must increase benefits and wages in line with inflation (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Monday court round-up — Musician exposed and mother biter jailed
Evening telegraph/ Courier Arbroath news CR0038936 G Jennings pics , Glow Sports at The Saltire Sports Centre in Arbroath run by Lauren Simpson, Aaron Burgess & Elliot Iverson, thursday 13th October.
Glow sports sessions to tackle anti-social behaviour offered in Angus schools
Photo shows two people standing in front of a windoe pane with an image of Dundee from decades ago.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee's Discovery Dome Experience is on a whole new level
The incident happened on the A922 near Lunan in Angus. Image: Google Street View.
Two taken to hospital after crash on A92 between Arbroath and Montrose
Bobby Linn (left) is congratulates by boss Dick Campbell on Friday night against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Bobby Linn reveals desire to end career at Arbroath - but has no plans…
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during "Iain Dale's All Talk with Nicola Sturgeon", at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Picture date: Wednesday August 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Fringe. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
6 key questions as SNP unveils refreshed independence blueprint
Farmland opposite Westfield Loan is the planned site of the Scotia development. Image: Google Maps
£35 million housing plan launched for Forfar site
Ncuti Gatwa during his days at Dunfermline High School.
Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa's acting career began in Fife school show - with…
The first year students enjoyed the traditional Raisin Monday fun.
Best photos from St Andrews University's Raisin Monday celebrations 2022
Birds trapped in Asda's Dundee Milton.
Campaigners hit out as birds left trapped in Dundee Asda nets for days

Editor's Picks

Most Commented