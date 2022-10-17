How could the Tories get rid of Liz Truss?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How could the Tories get rid of Liz Truss?

By Press Association
October 17 2022, 3.59am Updated: October 17 2022, 11.49am
How can the Tories get rid of Liz Truss? (Daniel Leal/PA)
How can the Tories get rid of Liz Truss? (Daniel Leal/PA)

Liz Truss’s position as Prime Minister appears in danger as some Tory MPs call for her ousting after a disastrous start to her premiership.

The Prime Minister sacked her Chancellor and effectively ditched her economic agenda in a bid to restore credibility to her administration after revealing a mini-budget that sent markets into meltdown.

The U-turns have seemingly done little to quash growing disquiet within the party, with MPs Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis calling for her resignation on Sunday.

For a prime minister to lose their job they must either resign, their party must lose a general election or they must lose a confidence vote.

But current Conservative Party rules forbid a confidence ballot for another 11 months and the next general election is not due until late 2024.

Here we look at how the Prime Minister could be ousted.

– What are the Conservative rules for a vote of no confidence?

The Conservative Party’s 1922 Committee of backbench MPs stipulates a prime minister cannot face a confidence vote during their first year in office.

Outside of that period, 15% of the parliamentary party would have to submit letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Committee, for a vote to be held.

Downing Street partygate
Andrew Bridgen was among three Tories to call for Ms Truss to go on Sunday (Beresford Hodge/PA)

That means Ms Truss would face a vote if 53 Tory MPs submitted letters.

MPs’ letters are held on file by Sir Graham, unless they are withdrawn, and he keeps a secret running tally of the number.

At least 50% of Tory MPs must then vote “no confidence” in a ballot for a PM to lose. A leadership contest would then start.

But given the backlash against the PM, there is speculation Tory MPs could bypass the current rules.

– What are their other options?

The 1922 Committee executive could be forced to change the party rules to allow a vote if there is enough pressure from MPs.

If such a decision is made, it is likely Sir Graham would raise the threshold of letters needed for the vote from the 15% mark.

Conservative leadership bid
Sir Graham Brady is the chairman of the 1922 Committee (Victoria Jones/PA)

On the other hand, mounting criticism from her own party may force Ms Truss to resign without a confidence vote.

Although Boris Johnson survived a confidence ballot earlier this year, he was forced to resign relatively quickly in the aftermath due to a wave of mass resignations from his government – including from Cabinet ministers.

Regardless of formal confidence vote rules, if enough MPs submitted letters of no confidence to prove Ms Truss could not command her party or pass legislation, her hand would likely be forced.

– Would there be another Tory leadership contest?

If rules are changed to allow a confidence ballot, or if Ms Truss resigns, it could trigger another leadership contest.

But the party may be keen to avoid a repeat of the lengthy and often bitter process so soon.

A contest typically takes place in two stages. In the first stage, Conservative MPs put themselves forward as candidates.

Liz Truss becomes PM
Former PM Boris Johnson won a confidence vote, but was forced out regardless (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

All Conservative MPs then vote in a series of rounds to reduce the number of candidates until only two remain.

The second stage of the contest sees the two remaining candidates put to a vote of Conservative Party members.

Boris Johnson won the leadership contest in 2019 against Jeremy Hunt, following Theresa May’s resignation, and Ms Truss won against Rishi Sunak, following Mr Johnson’s resignation.

But if only one person is successfully nominated, they become leader unopposed without a vote of party members.

This is what happened when David Cameron quit and Theresa May was left as the last candidate standing following the withdrawal of Andrea Leadsom.

The rules could theoretically be changed to try to ensure only one person is nominated by significantly raising the threshold for nominations.

Conservative leadership bid
Rishi Sunak lost to Liz Truss in the last leadership contest (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

During the last contest, the backing of 20 MPs was needed for a successful nomination.

– Who could replace Ms Truss?

Despite growing moves to oust Ms Truss, there is no consensus among Tory MPs as to who could replace her.

With the party riven by factionalism, finding a “unity candidate” could prove difficult.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak, who was runner-up to Ms Truss in the leadership election and topped the voting among MPs, could be a popular option, with Conservative MPs reportedly exploring a joint ticket with his fellow contender Penny Mordaunt.

But Mr Sunak would be fiercely opposed by Boris Johnson loyalists unable to forgive his role in bringing down the former prime minister.

Well-regarded Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is also being touted as a possible successor.

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries warned her colleagues they must support Ms Truss or bring back her predecessor to avoid a general election.

She tweeted: “There is no unity candidate. No-one has enough support.

“Only one MP has a mandate from party members and from the British public – a mandate with an 80-seat majority. @BorisJohnson.

“The choices are simple – back Liz, if not bring back Boris or face a GE within weeks.”

– Could there be a general election?

Opposition parties have been vociferous in their demands for an early general election in response to the the calamitous start to Ms Truss’s premiership.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer argued the Tories “no longer have a mandate from the British people” and that Ms Truss’s sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor “doesn’t undo the damage” done to the economy.

PA infographic showing opinion poll tracker
(PA Graphics)

There have also been calls for an immediate general election from the public, with MPs on Monday due to debate a petition which amassed more than half-a-million signatures.

With the maximum term for Parliament five years, the latest possible date for the next general election is January 23 2025.

But the Prime Minister can decide to call one earlier, although the Conservatives are unlikely to want one, given dire polling which has predicted a landslide for Labour and wipe-out for the Tories.

