Bono calls on the UK to ‘lead’ the world again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Bono calls on the UK to ‘lead’ the world again

By Press Association
October 17 2022, 10.19am
U2 frontman Bono has urged the UK to start leading the world again (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)
U2 frontman Bono has urged the UK to start leading the world again (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)

U2 frontman Bono has urged the UK to start leading the world again after claiming the Government has been overtaken by “free market fundamentalists”.

The Irish singer praised successive UK governments for helping tackle world debt, fighting HIV/Aids and ending global poverty – particularly during the years of Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and David Cameron.

He praised the work of the Department for International Development (DfID), which was scrapped by then prime minister Boris Johnson in 2020, and said Britain needs to return to “leading”.

“I think the Government has been overtaken by free market fundamentalists who don’t understand the fundamentals of the free market,” Bono said.

“Might I say, we’ve had four members of U2 in 40 years and you’ve had four chancellors in four months.

“Might I say again that we need you, we really need the UK.

“You led the world, and not just the Blair-Brown years, but Cameron came in, and there was the standing by of people in the developing world who are fighting for their dignity, fighting for education, fighting for health.

“Great Britain was right there, everybody knew it.”

Bono praised the DfID but said it failed to promote the work it was doing globally.

“I do remember saying to whoever it was at the time – I think it was David Cameron – paint the Union Jack, who knows what DfID is?” Bono said.

“I was having a piss in a ghetto, and it said ‘Toilets provided by DfID’. I knew what DfID was – the best development agency in the whole world.

“Nobody knew it was British taxpayers paying for this and it was fantastic.

The U2 singer has long campaigned against global poverty and HIV/AIDS (Chris Jackson/PA)
The U2 singer has long campaigned against global poverty and HIV/Aids (Chris Jackson/PA)

“Now they have closed DfID down, these other kinds of Conservatives, and it’s your country and you can do what you want with it, but we loved when you were leading.

“Conservativism is going through its own crisis at the moment.

“Lenin said ‘There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen’, but you seem to be having one in the UK.”

The singer, real name Paul Hewson, was speaking at the Cheltenham Literature Festival to promote his new book, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, which is published next month.

U2 have become one of the world’s most influential rock bands, having been founded by Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr while they were at school in Dublin.

Bono has spent more than 20 years dedicated to the fight against Aids and poverty, having been involved in the Jubilee 2000’s Drop The Debt campaign and co-founding sister organisations ONE and (RED).

He has lobbied US presidents, UK prime ministers and other global leaders to further his campaigns.

“It wasn’t all presidents – there were lots of chiefs of staff, regular lawmakers,” he said.

“I’m just strategic, I knew they were the decision-makers, so I wanted to find out where they drank on Friday night and that would be there.

“They would tell their boss, the senator ‘He’s very good, this Irish fella’.

Thousands of people attend the Cheltenham Literature Festival every year (Ben Birchall/PA)
Thousands of people attend the Cheltenham Literature Festival every year (Ben Birchall/PA)

“I just got to know these people I would never ever meet in a million years coming from where I came from.

“I learned stuff from them, I really did. I was appalled sometimes by some of these people. More often or not I found they lost their idealism.

“And I would always say to politicians that I’m doing what I love, I’m over-regarded, over-rewarded.

“These people work really hard, most of them so much less than I do, and if it’s in the US they spend half their time at home in their constituencies, half the time away from their families.

“They are not all f*****s, they really are not. Even some Conservatives… I really learned a lot and I became really close friends with some Conservatives.

“George W Bush launched the greatest health intervention to fight a single disease in the history of medicine and I was part of that, and it was to fight Aids, as a Conservative.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Jurors selected to hear rape case against Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis
EastEnders actress Lacey Turner named all-time icon at 2022 Inside Soap awards (Matt Crossick/PA)
EastEnders actress Lacey Turner named all-time icon at 2022 Inside Soap awards
Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)
Tickets for Glastonbury rise to £340
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Kevin Spacey takes to the witness box to deny sex abuse claims
Actor Ezra Miller, left, seated near lawyer Lisa Shelkrot (Steven Senne/AP)
Flash star Ezra Miller denies stealing bottles of alcohol from neighbour’s home
North Port in Perth.
17 restaurants in Tayside that have two or more AA Rosettes
Kimberley Walsh, former Girls Aloud member, was unmasked as the Masked Dancer (John Nguyen/PA)
Masked Dancer’s Kimberley Walsh shares ‘unique experience’ with Nicola Roberts
Katya Jones and Tony Adams on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Tony Adams to dance to Grandstand theme for Strictly’s BBC centenary special
Geri Halliwell-Horner has written a new children’s adventure book (Premier/PA)
Geri Halliwell-Horner to publish children’s adventure book series
Denise Lewis has been unmasked on the Masked Dancer (PA/John Walton)
Denise Lewis mistaken for Stacey Dooley by friend on the Masked Dancer

Most Read

1
Dundee captain Charlie Adam could miss out upcoming games.
Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role
2
Traffic jam. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan
8
3
Head chef Kanaporn Green, owner Kat McLellan and head chef Jittawan Lusby in the kitchen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Leven’s hidden gem Udon Thai Street Food offers authentic dishes to Fife locals
4
Donald Gordon, chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust.
Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops
10
5
Antony O'Hare.
Forfar dad snared by paedophile hunters banned from contact with children after grooming decoy…
6
Boo sniffed out more than 5,000 fake cigarettes.
Boo the sniffer dog helps bust seven shops selling fake cigarettes in Dundee
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
8
Police are carrying out enquiries on Morgan Place in Dundee following the unexplained death of a teenage girl. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Police probe unexplained sudden death of teenage girl in Dundee
9
Over 100 bikers turned out in Ladybank on Sunday to pay respects to bike fanatic Frank Foster. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
10
Sainsbury's, Tom Johnston Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford.
Argos store inside Sainsbury’s Dundee hit by break-in

More from The Courier

U2 frontman Bono has urged the UK to start leading the world again (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)
Monday court round-up — Musician exposed and mother biter jailed
Evening telegraph/ Courier Arbroath news CR0038936 G Jennings pics , Glow Sports at The Saltire Sports Centre in Arbroath run by Lauren Simpson, Aaron Burgess & Elliot Iverson, thursday 13th October.
Glow sports sessions to tackle anti-social behaviour offered in Angus schools
Photo shows two people standing in front of a windoe pane with an image of Dundee from decades ago.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee's Discovery Dome Experience is on a whole new level
The incident happened on the A922 near Lunan in Angus. Image: Google Street View.
Two taken to hospital after crash on A92 between Arbroath and Montrose
Bobby Linn (left) is congratulates by boss Dick Campbell on Friday night against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Bobby Linn reveals desire to end career at Arbroath - but has no plans…
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during "Iain Dale's All Talk with Nicola Sturgeon", at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Picture date: Wednesday August 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Fringe. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
6 key questions as SNP unveils refreshed independence blueprint
Farmland opposite Westfield Loan is the planned site of the Scotia development. Image: Google Maps
£35 million housing plan launched for Forfar site
Ncuti Gatwa during his days at Dunfermline High School.
Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa's acting career began in Fife school show - with…
The first year students enjoyed the traditional Raisin Monday fun.
Best photos from St Andrews University's Raisin Monday celebrations 2022
Birds trapped in Asda's Dundee Milton.
Campaigners hit out as birds left trapped in Dundee Asda nets for days

Editor's Picks

Most Commented