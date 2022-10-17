New economic body announced by Chancellor to include Osborne’s ex-chief of staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New economic body announced by Chancellor to include Osborne’s ex-chief of staff

By Press Association
October 17 2022, 6.12pm Updated: October 17 2022, 7.16pm
Jeremy Hunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Jeremy Hunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Jeremy Hunt has announced the formation of a new economic advisory council to provide “independent expert advice” to the Government as he seeks to restore economic stability after weeks of turmoil.

The new Chancellor announced the names of the first four advisers, including Rupert Harrison, who served as his predecessor George Osborne’s chief of staff during the austerity era of 2010-2015.

The panel will also comprise two former members of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee: Gertjan Vlieghe, who is now chief economist at US hedge fund Element Capital, and Sushil Wadhwani, chief investment officer for asset management company PGIM Wadhwani.

George Osborne
One of the advisers named by Mr Hunt is ex-chancellor George Osborne’s former chief of staff (Yui Mok/PA)

Karen Ward, who was an economics special adviser to former chancellor Philip Hammond for a year after the Brexit vote, has also been appointed to the council.

She is now investment bank JP Morgan’s chief market strategist for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Further members will be added to the council in due course, the Treasury said.

The council, which will consist of “leading and respected experts” and act as a “consultative forum for the Government”, will be attended by the Chancellor and the Treasury’s chief economic adviser.

Mr Hunt made the announcement in the Commons after tearing up Liz Truss’s economic strategy.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng
Prime Minister Liz Truss and former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-slashing mini-budget unleashed turbulence in the financial markets (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Truss became Prime Minister after winning the Tory leadership contest on the back of promises to dramatically cut tax and upend the status quo in the Treasury.

But Ms Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-slashing mini-budget unleashed turbulence in the financial markets, leading to Mr Kwarteng’s dramatic sacking as chancellor and the installation of Mr Hunt in an effort to reassure investors.

The economists on Mr Hunt’s new advisory council could signal a return to the very “Treasury orthodoxy” Ms Truss railed against during her leadership campaign.

Mr Hunt told the Commons he “fully” supports the “vital, independent” roles of the Bank of England and the Office for Budget Responsibility.

But he added: “But I also want more independent expert advice as I start my journey as Chancellor. So, I’m announcing today the formation of a new economic advisory council to do just that.”

Senior Conservative MP Mel Stride asked the Chancellor for reassurance that the council will not “in any way conflict with the Bank of England, or the Office for Budget Responsibility … and all of our institutions, and that it will be there to complement, not work against any of those institutions?”

Mr Hunt replied: “I can absolutely give him (Mr Stride) that assurance. I want, to be frank, to make sure that I’m getting advice from fantastic institutions, like the Treasury, the Bank of England, and the Office for Budget Responsibility, but also advice that is independent of those institutions, because that is the way we will get the best result.”

The Liberal Democrats said the panel should be made up of housing and debt charities instead of only asset managers.

Lib Dem Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said: “An advisory panel of purely wealthy asset managers in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis proves just how out of touch this Conservative Government is.

“Jeremy Hunt is just as bad as Kwasi Kwarteng by shutting himself away from the financial hardship faced by millions of families and pensioners.

“This Conservative Party’s reckless and unfunded tax cuts for the wealthiest companies have sent financial markets into turmoil. It is now innocent families left to pick up the tab with spiralling mortgage bills.”

