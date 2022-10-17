Labour’s Reeves warns the ‘damage has been done’ despite ‘humiliating U-turns’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Labour’s Reeves warns the ‘damage has been done’ despite ‘humiliating U-turns’

By Press Association
October 17 2022, 7.24pm
Screen grab of shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (House of Commons/PA)
Screen grab of shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (House of Commons/PA)

Labour’s Rachel Reeves has warned the “damage has been done” despite the Government’s “humiliating U-turns”.

The shadow chancellor called on the Government to “extend a windfall tax on energy producers” adding that Prime Minister Liz Truss has “no authority, no credibility, no plan for growth”.

Ms Reeves cautioned “every single public service is again at risk from the Conservatives” as she warned of “austerity season two”.

Addressing Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in the Commons, she said: “The fourth in four months of chaos and fiasco as this Conservative Government spirals down the political plughole. But the damage has been done.

“This is a Tory crisis made in Downing Street but ordinary working people are paying the price.

“All that is left after these humiliating U-turns are higher mortgages for working people and higher bonuses for bankers. And their climb-down on energy support begs the question yet again – why won’t they extend a windfall tax on energy producers to help foot the bill?”

Ms Reeves added: “It is clear for all to see: the people who caused the chaos cannot be the people to fix the chaos. They are out of ideas, out of touch and out of time.”

POLITICS Tory IncomeTax
(PA Graphics)

Ms Reeves said the Prime Minister should have addressed MPs, adding: “But we know she could not do that with a shred of credibility given that the survival of this Government depends on smashing to smithereens everything she stands for, and now she is attempting to reverse everything she campaigned for, it’s not just impossible, it is absurd.

“The Prime Minister is barely in office, and she is certainly not in power. Only five days ago she said at Prime Minister’s Questions there would be ‘absolutely’ no public spending reductions.

“But after what we heard from the Chancellor today, every single public service is again at risk from the Conservatives, from our NHS nurses to our schools and to our servicemen and women, with the country paying the price for their incompetence.”

Tory turmoil
Screen grab of Rachel Reeves responding to Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt’s statement in the House of Commons, London (House of Commons/PA)

She said of Mr Hunt: “The latest office holder has been in Cabinet for nine of the last 12 years, at the centre of a government responsible for low growth and weakened public services, and him responsible for helping run the NHS into the ground; he was a big part of austerity season one and now he says the cure is austerity season two.”

Responding, Mr Hunt said: “I don’t think she disagreed with a single one of the decisions that I announced to Parliament and that is important for the country and markets to know. And I think there is also agreement on the process of policy making.”

“I fully accept, and I don’t think that I could have been more clear that we have had to change some decisions made in the last few weeks, but what I reject wholeheartedly is her broader narrative about Conservative economic management.”

After defending the Government’s economic record since 2010, Mr Hunt added: “I’ve shown Conservatives can raise taxes, will she show Labour is willing to restrain spending?”

SNP Treasury spokesperson Alison Thewliss said a “cliff edge” is now looming in April when the energy price guarantee ends.

She told the Commons that “economic chaos” was an “understatement” for the situation, and added: “I’m not sure words have yet been invented to describe the scale of unmitigated disaster which the Prime Minister and her chancellors have created in the past 24 days.

“We are back where we started, significantly worse off, due to Tory incompetence.”

Mr Hunt accepted there had been “economic turmoil” over the last few weeks, as he said Scottish independence would be a “recipe” for austerity.

The Chancellor said he is “not against the principle” of windfall taxes, after calls from the Liberal Democrats to increase the levy on oil and gas profits.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey asked: “After so many U-turns, surely the Chancellor can persuade the Prime Minister do to one more?

“Will he introduce a proper windfall tax and help struggling families?”

Mr Hunt replied: “Let me tell him – I am not against the principle of taxing profits that are genuine windfalls.

“But as he will know very well in the energy industry, it is a very cyclical industry and there are businesses that have periods of feast and famine and you have to be very careful that you don’t tax companies in a way that drives away investment.

“We have said that nothing is off the table.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

Jeremy Hunt’s predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng said in September that he and the Prime Minister were ‘absolutely committed’ to the triple lock (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jeremy Hunt signals state pensions triple lock could be scrapped
(Scottish Catholic Church/PA)
Churchgoers ‘have Christian duty’ to oppose bid to legalise assisted dying
Jeremy Hunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
New economic body announced by Chancellor to include Osborne’s ex-chief of staff
Micheal Martin (Liam McBurney/PA)
Stormont should be restored while protocol negotiations continue, says Martin
Markets were buoyed by Jeremy Hunt’s emergency statement (House of Commons/PA)
Chancellor’s economic U-turn brings ‘relief to stressed financial markets’
Tony Juniper warned centuries of liquidating nature for growth had bought the world to disaster (Jacob King/PA)
‘Trampling’ on nature will not lead to healthy economy, Government adviser warns
Liz Truss is battling to save her premiership as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt warned “eye-wateringly difficult” decisions were needed as he tore up her economic strategy (House of Commons/PA)
Hunt warns of tough spending decisions to come as he tears up Liz Truss’s…
Conservative MP Johnny Mercer (Liam McBurney/PA)
Johnny Mercer says Liz Truss laughed as she sacked him as veterans minister
Screen grab of the Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt answering an urgent question in the House of Commons, London (House of Comons/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss ‘not under a desk’ hiding from MPs, says Mordaunt
Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Treasury inadvertently reveals plans for new economic advisory body

Most Read

1
Dundee captain Charlie Adam could miss out upcoming games.
Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role
2
Traffic jam. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan
8
3
Head chef Kanaporn Green, owner Kat McLellan and head chef Jittawan Lusby in the kitchen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Leven’s hidden gem Udon Thai Street Food offers authentic dishes to Fife locals
4
Donald Gordon, chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust.
Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops
10
5
Antony O'Hare.
Forfar dad snared by paedophile hunters banned from contact with children after grooming decoy…
6
Boo sniffed out more than 5,000 fake cigarettes.
Boo the sniffer dog helps bust seven shops selling fake cigarettes in Dundee
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
8
Police are carrying out enquiries on Morgan Place in Dundee following the unexplained death of a teenage girl. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Police probe unexplained sudden death of teenage girl in Dundee
9
Over 100 bikers turned out in Ladybank on Sunday to pay respects to bike fanatic Frank Foster. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
10
Sainsbury's, Tom Johnston Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford.
Argos store inside Sainsbury’s Dundee hit by break-in

More from The Courier

Screen grab of shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (House of Commons/PA)
Monday court round-up — Musician exposed and mother biter jailed
Evening telegraph/ Courier Arbroath news CR0038936 G Jennings pics , Glow Sports at The Saltire Sports Centre in Arbroath run by Lauren Simpson, Aaron Burgess & Elliot Iverson, thursday 13th October.
Glow sports sessions to tackle anti-social behaviour offered in Angus schools
Photo shows two people standing in front of a windoe pane with an image of Dundee from decades ago.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee's Discovery Dome Experience is on a whole new level
The incident happened on the A922 near Lunan in Angus. Image: Google Street View.
Two taken to hospital after crash on A92 between Arbroath and Montrose
Bobby Linn (left) is congratulates by boss Dick Campbell on Friday night against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Bobby Linn reveals desire to end career at Arbroath - but has no plans…
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during "Iain Dale's All Talk with Nicola Sturgeon", at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Picture date: Wednesday August 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Fringe. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
6 key questions as SNP unveils refreshed independence blueprint
Farmland opposite Westfield Loan is the planned site of the Scotia development. Image: Google Maps
£35 million housing plan launched for Forfar site
Ncuti Gatwa during his days at Dunfermline High School.
Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa's acting career began in Fife school show - with…
The first year students enjoyed the traditional Raisin Monday fun.
Best photos from St Andrews University's Raisin Monday celebrations 2022
Birds trapped in Asda's Dundee Milton.
Campaigners hit out as birds left trapped in Dundee Asda nets for days

Editor's Picks

Most Commented