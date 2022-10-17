School uniform logos could be scrapped in bid to make clothes more affordable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
School uniform logos could be scrapped in bid to make clothes more affordable

By Press Association
October 17 2022, 11.02pm
(Roger Bamber/Alamy/PA)
(Roger Bamber/Alamy/PA)

Logos on school uniforms could be scrapped as part of a review being launched in Wales.

Education minister Jeremy Miles has announced a consultation on proposals to make school uniforms more affordable.

Options to be considered include the use of school branding and whether schools should have no logo at all or use iron on logos available free of charge.

This could give families the option to purchase uniform at cheaper costs from a retailer of their choice.

It will also seek opinions on whether schools should enter into single supplier contracts, while views on the role of schools in uniform recycling and exchange schemes are also being sought.

Parents, carers, pupils, governors, teachers and uniform suppliers are being asked to respond to the consultation.

“The Welsh Government is doing everything we can to support families through this cost-of-living crisis,” Mr Miles said.

“I know that a lot of schools work hard to keep the cost of their uniforms to a minimum.

Jeremy Miles
Education minister Jeremy Miles has announced a consultation on proposals to make school uniforms more affordable (PA)

“However, there are still too many instances where families are being expected to spend eye-watering amounts just to send their children to school.

“We are launching this consultation so that we can take further action in order to support families.”

Nearly 100,000 pupils are eligible for the pupil development grant access grant, which helps with the cost of uniforms and school items, in Wales.

The consultation will run until the end of November.

