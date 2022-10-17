Triple spending on insulation for poorer homes, say MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Triple spending on insulation for poorer homes, say MPs

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 12.04am
The Government should increase spending on home insulation through the Energy Company Obligation to £3bn over the next three years, the Environment APPG has said (Philip Toscano/PA)
The Government should increase spending on home insulation through the Energy Company Obligation to £3bn over the next three years, the Environment APPG has said (Philip Toscano/PA)

The Government should treble the amount it is planning to spend on energy efficiency as part of a drive to save the planet, a cross-party group of MPs has said.

Plans unveiled as part of the mini-budget included spending an extra £1 billion over the next three years on insulation for low-income households to protect them from spiralling gas prices.

But the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on the Environment has called for that figure to be increased to £3 billion, allowing another 2.1 million households to receive support with energy efficiency measures.

The proposal is part of the APPG’s 10-point plan for climate and the environment, published on Tuesday, which identifies the top priorities for the Government over the next 12 months.

Backing the energy efficiency plans, Labour MP Alan Whitehead said: “Expensive fossil fuels are leaving UK homes cold and destroying the planet.

“We need a retrofit revolution to permanently bring down energy bills and carbon emissions whilst creating jobs across the country.”

Cabinet meeting
Environment APPG chairman Chris Skidmore has been tasked by Prime Minister Liz Truss with looking at how to reach net zero while ensuring economic growth (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Other measures in the plan include cutting VAT on public charging points for electric vehicles from 20% to 5%, tripling the target for electricity generated by floating offshore wind power by 2035, and creating an Office for Carbon Removal to regulate the market for carbon offsetting.

The MPs also called for more funding for decarbonising agriculture and tougher targets for restoring nature ahead of the UN Cop15 biodiversity summit in Montreal, Canada, in December.

Green MP Caroline Lucas, who is vice-chairwoman of the APPG, said: “The UK has become one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world.

“If we are to halt and reverse the perilous decline in nature and destruction of wildlife, then the targets set under the Environment Act must not only be credible and comprehensive but, crucially, delivered.

“With the vitally important global summit of Cop15 now just around the corner, this is our moment to protect and restore nature for generations to come.”

APPG members have previously called on Liz Truss to attend Cop15 as a sign of the UK’s commitment to biodiversity targets.

The group’s chairman, Conservative MP Chris Skidmore, has also been tasked by the Prime Minister to produce a review on how to reach the UK’s net zero targets while ensuring economic growth.

But the Government has recently been criticised by green campaigners for appearing to row back on environmental commitments with policies such as lifting the ban on fracking and granting more licences for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea.

Officials have consistently said the Government remains fully committed to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

