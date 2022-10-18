Papers urge Tory Party to deal with ‘lame duck’ Liz Truss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Papers urge Tory Party to deal with ‘lame duck’ Liz Truss

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 5.26am
Papers urge Tory Party to deal with ‘lame duck’ Liz Truss (PA/House of Commons)
Papers urge Tory Party to deal with ‘lame duck’ Liz Truss (PA/House of Commons)

Liz Truss and the Conservative Party are facing increasing pressure from the British press early in the week following a Monday that saw the Prime Minister’s platform dramatically binned by her new Chancellor.

The Sun dubs Liz Truss the “ghost PM” across its front and uses its editorial to call for the party to consider installing Rishi Sunak or Ben Wallace as PM.

“The great office of Prime Minister was yesterday reduced to an unedifying game of ghost-hunting,” it says.

“So what happens next? The thought of a broken PM having to appear at PMQs tomorrow is almost tragic. Yet allies insist she wants to fight on — and Tory MPs have no clear plan to replace her.

“What is not needed now is either an election, or another interminable leadership contest.

“If Truss cannot quickly sort herself out, the grown-ups need to get in a room with 1922 Committee chairman Graham Brady and agree a peaceful transition to a sensible figure like Rishi Sunak or Ben Wallace.”

The Daily Mail’s political editor, Jason Groves, writes Ms Truss is “in office, but not in power” across the paper’s front, a reference to the appearance of Government control moving into the new Chancellor’s hands.

Inside, the newspaper’s editorial goes further, urging “wise Tories” to decide swiftly the fate of the PM if she is in fact a “lame duck”.

“It’s time for the wise men and women of the Conservative Party to decide whether the loss of confidence in Miss Truss is terminal,” it writes.

“If it is, they must come to a solution – and fast – that can command the support of MPs and the millions of Tory voters looking on in horror.”

The paper also rails against Mr Hunt, who it says has been installed “in a carefully choreographed coup d’etat” by the party’s “anti-Boris, anti-Truss faction”.

“The reality is, there is no point in any Conservative government unless it stands for lower taxes, a smaller state, more efficient public services and higher growth than the Labour opposition could deliver,” it adds.

The Daily Telegraph takes a more cautious line, with an editorial that gives Ms Truss more room for survival than other Conservative Party-aligned papers.

“The Prime Minister’s only hope of avoiding the ignominy of becoming the shortest-serving occupant of the post since George Canning in 1827 rests on whether Conservative MPs are willing to give her the breathing space to continue in No 10,” it said.

The Daily Express gives precedence to Ms Truss’s apology on its front, but inside the paper’s deputy political editor Martyn Brown writes: “Let us make no bones about it, Jeremy Hunt is now operating as the de facto Prime Minister.”

Meanwhile, The Guardian writes that the Prime Minister’s “fading premiership won’t be missed”.

“Is the Conservative party a sinking ship? Events on Monday suggest so,” it says.

“The captain, Liz Truss, was missing from the deck for much of the afternoon. Her second in command had been thrown overboard last week after a disastrous mini-budget.

“To right Ms Truss’s listing ship of government, the new first mate and chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, dumped the ballast of her tax changes.”

The paper continues: “Ms Truss has not left her party. But it appears to have left her.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss will hope openly apologising for ‘mistakes’ in her tumultuous early premiership will pacify restless Tory colleagues as she seeks to fight on for another day in No 10 (Daniel Leal/PA)
Apologetic Truss looks to next election as she aims to pacify restless Tories
Truss reflects on ‘tough’ time in No 10 and ‘painful’ sacking of ex-chancellor (Daniel Leal/PA)
Truss reflects on ‘tough’ time in No 10 and ‘painful’ sacking of ex-chancellor
The Government should increase spending on home insulation through the Energy Company Obligation to £3bn over the next three years, the Environment APPG has said (Philip Toscano/PA)
Triple spending on insulation for poorer homes, say MPs
Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme embraces “open and transparent engagement with foreign governments” (PA)
Foreign Agent Registration Scheme to be added to UK National Security Bill
(Roger Bamber/Alamy/PA)
School uniform logos could be scrapped in bid to make clothes more affordable
(Daniel Leal/PA)
Liz Truss apologises for ‘mistakes’ and vows to lead Tories into next election
Screen grab of shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (House of Commons/PA)
Labour’s Reeves warns the ‘damage has been done’ despite ‘humiliating U-turns’
Jeremy Hunt’s predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng said in September that he and the Prime Minister were ‘absolutely committed’ to the triple lock (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jeremy Hunt signals state pensions triple lock could be scrapped
(Scottish Catholic Church/PA)
Churchgoers ‘have Christian duty’ to oppose bid to legalise assisted dying
Jeremy Hunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
New economic body announced by Chancellor to include Osborne’s ex-chief of staff

Most Read

1
Dundee captain Charlie Adam could miss out upcoming games.
Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role
2
Traffic jam. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan
8
3
Head chef Kanaporn Green, owner Kat McLellan and head chef Jittawan Lusby in the kitchen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Leven’s hidden gem Udon Thai Street Food offers authentic dishes to Fife locals
4
Donald Gordon, chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust.
Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops
10
5
Antony O'Hare.
Forfar dad snared by paedophile hunters banned from contact with children after grooming decoy…
6
Boo sniffed out more than 5,000 fake cigarettes.
Boo the sniffer dog helps bust seven shops selling fake cigarettes in Dundee
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
8
Police are carrying out enquiries on Morgan Place in Dundee following the unexplained death of a teenage girl. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Police probe unexplained sudden death of teenage girl in Dundee
9
Over 100 bikers turned out in Ladybank on Sunday to pay respects to bike fanatic Frank Foster. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
10
Sainsbury's, Tom Johnston Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford.
Argos store inside Sainsbury’s Dundee hit by break-in

More from The Courier

James McPake.
Dunfermline take pride in staying unbeaten longer than Manchester City but James McPake gives…
ABP employee inspects beef carcases in their meat processing plant in Ireland. Image: Aidan Crawley
Perth abattoir gas leak shows meat processing is unsafe say environmental campaigners
Suzanne Neave leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Montrose woman avoids mandatory five-year prison term despite stun gun possession
The exhibition features rare images of Nelson Mandela.
Nelson Mandela: Dundee exhibition shows rare images of anti-apartheid activist
Monifieth Swimming Club gave their members a trip to the Megabowl, Dundee, as a treat for winning the Midlands 1st and 3rd Divisions.
Do you remember life in the fast lane at Dundee's Megabowl?
The public are to have say on plans for 50 new homes in a Fife village.
Plans for 50 new houses in Fife village
Local women share their stories of menopause.
The menopause and me: Local women share their stories
3
Papers urge Tory Party to deal with ‘lame duck’ Liz Truss (PA/House of Commons)
6 unusual menopause symptoms you may not know about
The range is made up of leggings, tops, pyjamas and other items.
POLL: Would you try Primark's new menopause clothing range - and can you get…
Djoum could make his first start for United against Killie. Image: SNS
Arnaud Djoum: I can win silverware with Dundee United

Editor's Picks

Most Commented