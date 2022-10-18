Number of people waiting eight hours at A&E at highest level on record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Number of people waiting eight hours at A&E at highest level on record

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 10.32am Updated: October 18 2022, 11.02am
The latest A&E figures were released on Tuesday (Peter Byrne/PA)
The number of people waiting more than eight hours or more at A&E has risen to record levels, new figures show.

Statistics from Public Health Scotland released on Tuesday show that some 3,553 people waiting more than eight hours at emergency departments in the week up to October 9.

The figure rose from 3,427 in the week before.

The number of people who waited half a day at A&E fell slightly from 1,510 – a record high – to 1,506 in the same timescale.

Meanwhile, the total proportion of people seen and subsequently admitted or discharged with the four hour government target fell slightly from 64.3% to 64.2% – but remained above the record low of 63.5%.

The Scottish Government has said 95% of patients should be seen withing the four-hour target, but this has not been met since the early days of the pandemic.

Some 9,187 of the 25,684 attendances at A&E in that week waited longer than four hours, the figures showed.

Responding to the figures, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the pressures were “driven” by delays in discharging patients from hospital.

“A&E departments are working under significant pressure and, in common with other healthcare systems across the UK and globally, the pandemic continues to impact performance,” he said.

“Recovery from Covid will not happen overnight, which is why we are continuing to work with boards on a number of measures to reduce pressure this winter.

“We are recruiting 1,000 new NHS staff, including 750 frontline nurses from overseas. Our £50 million urgent and unscheduled care collaborative looks to help improve A&E performance by offering alternative routes to care.

“This includes our out-patient antimicrobial therapy service which allows patients to be treated at home or in the community and has already saved 45,000 bed days.

“The pressures experienced by A&E are driven by delays in discharge elsewhere in our hospitals.

“That’s why a focus of our winter plan is on social care and actions to encourage integration authorities to help alleviate these delays.”

Scottish Tory public health spokeswoman Tess White said the figures are “only getting worse” under the Health Secretary, adding: “This is nothing short of a scandal.

“The Scottish Conservatives have repeatedly warned that unless the SNP took immediate action, our A&E departments will be overwhelmed this winter.

“Humza Yousaf’s wafer-thin winter plan has failed to make any sort of dent in the mounting pressures our hospitals are facing.”

While Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said there is a “humanitarian crisis” in A&E.

“That we are now seeing more people waiting over eight hours for treatment than ever before is a deadly portent of the coming winter.

“Despite the crisis in A&E, the Health Secretary has gone AWOL and only appears to provide commentary on more disarray this winter due to his inaction.

“Staff are working tirelessly, but they are being left high and dry by this failed Health Secretary.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the Scottish Government “would rather create a new crisis for Scotland than deal with the one unfolding before our very eyes in A&E” – referencing the new paper on Scottish independence released by Nicola Sturgeon on Monday.

“Nicola Sturgeon spent all of yesterday pontificating on currency and borders she wants to erect with England,” he said.

“The SNP would rather create a new crisis for Scotland than deal with the one unfolding before our very eyes in A&E.

“Patients and staff alike are being taken for granted.

“Humza Yousaf is no better than the First Minister. His NHS statement was completely devoid of substance.

“Patients and staff cannot carry on like this.

“The Health Secretary must drop his opposition to an urgent inquiry into the avoidable deaths linked to the crisis in emergency care.”

