Rachel Reeves voices support for Tom Watson peerage despite role in Beech case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Rachel Reeves voices support for Tom Watson peerage despite role in Beech case

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 10.32am
Tom Watson (PA)
Tom Watson (PA)

Rachel Reeves has voiced support for former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson’s life peerage despite his role promoting Carl Beech’s false claims about a VIP Westminster paedophile ring.

The shadow chancellor acknowledged that Mr Watson was wrong about the case, but said she has “a lot of time” for him because of the “contributions” he has made to Parliament.

Mr Watson campaigned in support of Beech, a former NHS manager who wrongly accused several high-profile politicians and military officers of murder and child sex abuse in 2014.

An 18 month-long Metropolitan Police investigation into the case, known as Operation Midland, cost millions of pounds and resulted in no charges or arrests.

Tory ex-chancellor Lord Lamont told Parliament on Monday that elevating Mr Watson to the upper chamber was a “stain” on the House of Lords and an “absolute disgrace”.

Asked on Sky News about Lord Lamont’s comment the next day, Labour’s Ms Reeves said she has “a lot of time” for Mr Watson.

“Tom Watson has made a number of contributions,” she said.

Labour Regional Conference 2022
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves has voiced support for Tom Watson receiving a life peerage (Danny Lawson/PA).

“He was wrong on that issue (promoting Beech’s claim), but he has made many contributions as a parliamentarian, as deputy leader of the Labour party, and he had been rewarded with a position now in the House of Lords.

“But I’m not going to take any lessons now from Lord Lamont – the man who previously crashed our economy.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer nominated Mr Watson for the peerage, something which the Prime Minister can veto, but has chosen not to.

The botched police inquiry into Beech’s allegations saw dawn raids on the homes of the late military chief Lord Bramall, the late Lord Brittan and former MP Harvey Proctor.

Lord Brittan, who served in Margaret Thatcher’s government, died aged 75 in 2015 before he was publicly cleared.

Beech, himself a convicted paedophile, was subsequently jailed for 18 years for making up a string of fabricated claims, including rape, torture and murder.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)
PMQs at a glance: Truss vows to fight on as Starmer lands blows on…
Vladimir Putin will face “severe consequences” if he uses nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict, Downing Street warned (PA)
Putin will face ‘severe consequences’ if he uses nuclear weapons, No 10 warns
Inflation has hit a 40-year high at 10.1% (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Charities call for benefits to rise in line with inflation
The sustainability funding is intended to help GPs in Scotland cope with workload crises (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Cut to sustainability funding for GPs is ‘betrayal’, say doctors
Distressed mothers are throwing their babies at lifeboat crews called out to rescue migrants from flimsy dinghies crossing the Channel, the RNLI said (PA)
RNLI tells of ‘harrowing’ migrant rescues faced by lifeboat crews
Prime Minister Liz Truss insisted she is ‘a fighter not a quitter’ after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urged her to go for having ‘crashed’ the economy (House of Commons/PA)
Liz Truss tells hostile Commons ‘I’m a fighter not a quitter’
Prime Minister Liz Truss has insisted she is ‘completely committed’ to the triple lock on state pensions (House of Commons/PA)
Liz Truss ‘committed’ to pensions triple lock after anger over possible ditching
Prime Minister Liz Truss reacts during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)
Truss tells MPs she is sorry and has made mistakes as she fights for…
High Streets will see taxes hiked in April due to inflation (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Firms face £2.7bn business rates hike from April due to inflation
Workers at the Cuadrilla fracking site in Preston New Road (Danny Lawson/PA)
Tories make Labour fracking motion ‘confidence vote’ in Liz Truss’s Government

Most Read

1
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
4
3
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
7
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
8
Tommy O'Dell and his DMA's bandmates will perform at Fat Sam's Live in April. Image: Andrew Cawley
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
9
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
10
Eric Hepburn.
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

Photo shows a sign for Broughty Ferry railway station, with the name written in English and Gaelic.
STEVE FINAN: Stop pretending Scotland is a Gaelic-speaking nation
Henry's Coffee House in City Square
Henry’s Coffee House Dundee drive-thru plans recommended for refusal
A frustrated Edwards salutes the United fans. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards accuses referee Kevin Clancy of time-wasting jibe in Dundee United defeat
James McPake was full of praise for Craig Wighton. Photographs: Craig Brown.
James McPake says it's Dunfermline's job to get 'vintage' Craig Wighton back to Premiership…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Residents at two Fife care homes have showcase their new skills at their graduation ceremonies. Picture shows; Joseph Russell. Fife. Supplied by Four Seasons Health Care Group Date; 17/10/2022
Fife care home residents show off new graffiti skills at 'graduation' ceremony
The migrating autumn visitors fill the skyline over Montrose. Image: Paul Reid
Montrose Pinkies peak at nearly 40,000: But how do you count such a huge…
Seagreen wind farm jackets at the Port of Nigg. Seagreen is one of SSE Renewables' projects that help Scotland's economy
Top 4 results of SSE Renewables’ projects & activities in Scotland
The dilapidated Crown Hotel in Cowdenbeath. Image: DC Thomson.
Fire-ravaged Cowdenbeath hotel to be transformed into shops and flats
King Street in Stanley, Perthshire
Five cars targeted by overnight thieves in Stanley
The VAR set-up in Baillieston. Image: SNS
Everything you need to know about how VAR will work in Scottish football

Editor's Picks

Most Commented